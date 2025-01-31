Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 31, 2025

The San Antonio Spurs host the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday for their second and final encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Bucks beat the Spurs 121-105 at home earlier this month.

Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs game details and odds

The Bucks-Spurs matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

The game will be broadcast locally on KENS, FDSWI and WMLW. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Bucks (-145) vs Spurs (+138)

Spread: Bucks (-3.5) vs Spurs (+3.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o232.5) / -110 (u232.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks are fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 26-19 record and have won seven of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 125-112 road loss against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led their losing effort with his double-double of 39 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs are 12th in the West with a 20-24 record and have won two of their last 10 outings. They are on a two-game losing streak after a 128-116 home loss against the LA Clippers on Wednesday. Victor Wembanyama led their losing effort with a double-double of 23 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks.

Milwaukee has five players listed on their injury report for the upcoming matchup. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are probable to play, while AJ Green and Liam Robbins' participations are questionable. Bobby Portis is out.

The Bucks will likely use a starting lineup of Damian Lillard (PG), Andre Jackson (SG), Taurean Prince (SF), Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF) and Brook Lopez (C).

Meanwhile, San Antonio will be without Riley Minx. Sidy Cissoko is questionable to play, and his participation will be a game-time decision. The Spurs are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Chris Paul (PG), Stephon Castle (SG), Devin Vassell (SF), Harrison Barnes (PF) and Victor Wembanyama (C).

Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs Betting Tips

Damian Lillard is expected to record over 6.5 assists in the contest. He's averaging 7.3 assists this season and also recorded eight assists against the Spurs earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Victor Wemanyama could record under 35.5 points + rebounds. He has crossed the mark once in his past eight outings, putting up 20 points + assists against the Bucks in their previous encounter.

Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction

After a loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, the Bucks are expected to bounce back against the struggling Spurs on Friday.

