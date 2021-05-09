Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - May 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks will square off against the San Antonio Spurs in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup at the AT&T Center in San Antonio on Monday.

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to do a double over the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs, meanwhile, are five games away from sealing their berth in the playoffs. Since 1998, the Spurs have only missed the playoffs once, doing so in the 2019-20 season.

Match Details

Fixture - Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonia Spurs | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Monday, May 10th; 8:30 PM ET (Tuesday, May 11th; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34) and Pat Connaughton (#24) of the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have secured a playoff berth but will look for a few more wins to guarantee themselves a favorable playoff seeding. Scoring the basket has been easy for the Bucks this season, as they are the league leaders in points per game (119.9).

Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday have been significant contributors to the Milwaukee Bucks' offense. In his first game back from injury, Middleton registered 23 points against the Houston Rockets. Meanwhile, Holiday recorded 20 points, eight assists and four rebounds to help his team to a 141-133 win over the Rockets.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokuonmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34) of the Milwaukee Bucks

With playoff action guaranteed, Mike Budenholzer is intentionally giving Giannis Antetokounmpo rest to keep him fresh for the playoffs.

Nevertheless, the Milwaukee Bucks forward has continued to produce exceptional performances despite playing fewer minutes than usual.

Giannis Antetokounmpo today:



49 PTS

8 REB

4 AST

3 BLK

58 FG%

4 3PM#FearTheDeer



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/g3KsXogyHS — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 2, 2021

In his last outing against the Houston Rockets, Antetokounmpo was three assists away from a triple-double despite playing only 29 minutes. He is leading the team in points (28.2) and rebounds (11.1), and is the joint assists leader (5.9) this season.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo l Small Forward - Khris Middleton l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

Dejounte Murray (#5) of the San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are in tenth place in the Western Conference standings and are in with a chance of featuring in the play-in tournament. However, for that to happen, they'll need to improve on their recent form.

The upcoming fixtures for the San Antonio Spurs will be against some of the most in-form teams in the league. So a win against the Milwaukee Bucks should give the Spurs a boost ahead of a tough run-in.

Lonnie Walker IV has been sensational for the San Antonio Spurs this season; he produced a 31-point outing against the Bucks earlier in the campaign. Walker is coming off an 18-point and 8-assist performance in his team's 102-124 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan (#10) of the San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan has been inspirational for the San Antonio Spurs this campaign, leading his team in both points and assists.

Even after changing his style of play to fit his new role as a power forward, the 31-year-old has continued to produce exemplary performances for the San Antonio Spurs.

DeMar DeRozan’s last 5 games:



28.2 PPG

3.8 RPG

9.2 APG

48.4% FG

92.5% FT

59.6% TS pic.twitter.com/kJwndpBO4X — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 6, 2021

DeRozan is leading the San Antonio Spurs in points and assists, averaging 21.4 points and 7.1 assists, while shooting at 48.9% from the field. A red-hot DeRozan is what the Spurs could need to bolster their playoff hopes.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray l Shooting Guard - Lonnie Walker IV l Small Forward - Keldon Johnson l Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan l Center - Jakob Poeltl.

Bucks vs Spurs Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks came out victorious the first time the two teams met this season. The same could happen this time, too, considering not much has changed regarding the San Antonio Spurs' form.

A win for the Milwaukee Bucks would move them to second place and above the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference standings. If the San Antonio Spurs can manage a victory, though, they will be three games clear of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Both teams have a lot to play for, with playoff seeding places on the line. Nevertheless, the Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites to go home with a win on Monday.

Where to watch the Bucks vs Spurs game?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs game can be televised locally on the KENS and Bally Sports Wisconsin networks. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.