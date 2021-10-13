Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 13th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

Defending NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks will visit the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday as part of the ongoing 2021-22 NBA preseason.

The Bucks are fresh from a 130-110 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Jazz won their previous game on Monday, defeating the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 127-96.

With their 20-point win versus the Thunder, the Milwaukee Bucks improved their preseason record to 1-2. Their Big 3 of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday played their first preseason game in the blowout, with each player logging in just 17 minutes.

Understandably, the Bucks are carefully managing their three best players heading into the NBA regular season. Antetokounmpo hyperextended his knee during their championship run. Meanwhile, Middleton and Holiday had little rest as they helped Team USA win an Olympic gold medal right after winning the NBA title.

As for the Jazz, they have an identical record with the Bucks at 1-2. Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley already have two preseason games under their belt, while center Rudy Gobert made his exhibition debut against the Pelicans. Gobert was given extra rest as he helped France win a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without three players against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The team has ruled out Donte DiVincenzo, Bobby Portis and Semi Ojeleye.

DiVincenzo is still recovering from surgery on his left ankle. He suffered a torn ligament in his ankle in Game 3 of the Bucks' first-round series against the Miami Heat. There is no clear timetable for his return, but he has already started doing some light shooting drills.

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski #Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo is progressing after an ankle injury in the first round of the playoffs led to surgery. #Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo is progressing after an ankle injury in the first round of the playoffs led to surgery. https://t.co/GsjFpVqvNE

Portis is suffering from a left hamstring strain, while Ojeleye has a left calf strain. Neither player has played a single minute in the preseason, with the Milwaukee Bucks just being cautious.

Player Name Status Reason Donte DiVincenzo Out Left Ankle Surgery Bobby Portis Out Left Hamstring Strain Semi Ojeleye Out Left Calf Strain

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Utah Jazz have four players on their injury report heading into the game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Rudy Gay and Trent Forrest are ruled out, rookie Jared Butler is questionable, and Elijah Hughes is listed as probable.

Gay underwent surgery at the end of last season to remove a bone spur on his right heel. Meanwhile, Forrest is under the league's concussion protocol after a scary fall against the Pelicans in Monday's game. Butler is questionable because of a non-COVID illness, while Hughes is probable despite soreness in his left leg.

Player Name Status Reason Rudy Gay Out Right Heel Surgery Trent Forrest Out Concussion Protocol Jared Butler Questionable Non-Covid Illness Elijah Hughes Probable Left Leg Soreness

Ryan Miller @millerjryan Trent Forrest is getting helped into the locker room after hitting his head on the court after a fall. Looks a bit woozy. Trent Forrest is getting helped into the locker room after hitting his head on the court after a fall. Looks a bit woozy.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to give Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday more playing time, with Brook Lopez starting at center. With Donte DiVincenzo still out, Grayson Allen is the likely starting shooting guard as he already has two preseason starts.

Off the bench, expect minutes spread among players like Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora, Justin Robinson and Sandro Mamukelashvili. Fringe players Tremont Waters, Elijah Bryant and Javin DeLaurier will be given an opportunity to showcase themselves as the final roster cuts approach.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz are unlikely to change their starting five against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Just like in their previous game, Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder will start his usual five. He will deploy Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt, Rudy Gobert at center and the duo of Royce O'Neale and Bojan Bogdanovic at forward positions.

The Utah Jazz are one of the deepest teams in the league. Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles will get the most minutes off the bench, while Eric Paschall and Hassan Whiteside won't be far behind.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Brook Lopez

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Royce O'Neale | Center - Rudy Gobert

