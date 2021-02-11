Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz Prediction: 3 key matchups that could determine the outcome of this blockbuster encounter

The Milwaukee Bucks of the East take on the Utah Jazz of the West at the Vivint Arena in what promises to be a thrilling battle between the two top teams.

The two sides will clash for the second time this season. The Utah Jazz claimed the win last time and the Milwaukee Bucks will look to settle the score in their Saturday meeting.

However, Giannis and Co. will be wary of how good Utah have been this season, as Donovan Mitchell and Co. have registered 16 wins in their last 17 games. The Utah Jazz have been formidable, despite not having a true superstar in their ranks. They will look to extend their record-best start to the season (20-5) but the Bucks possess enough firepower to stop them from registering a 6th consecutive win.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz Match Prediction: 3 key matchups to look out for

Facing a strong team like the Milwaukee Bucks will be a stern test for the West leaders. The game has the potential to be a close one and may even go down to the wire as both sides have players who are in tremendous form this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without their latest recruit and floor general, Jrue Holiday as the player tested positive for Covid. Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz have listed Mike Conley as questionable to take the court against Budenholzer's men.

Below mentioned are 3 key matchups that could potentially determine the fate of the game.

#3 Brook Lopez vs Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert

The two big men have been solid for their respective teams this season. Brook Lopez is averaging 10.7 PPG, 5.2 APG, and a team-high 1.4 blocks per game. Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert's averages are 13.4 PPG, a team-high 13.5 RPG, and 2.7 blocks per game.

As the stats show, many would suggest Rudy Gobert has better odds of winning this battle, and rightfully so. However, Brook Lopez on his day can be as good as anyone and it would be foolish to assume that he won't be able to keep up with Gobert at all.

Both these men will have to be at their defensive best, as the Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz boast of some quality attacking players in their respective squads. Lopez and Gobert will be well aware of their responsibilities as their performances could be instrumental in determining the result of this thrilling fixture.

#2 Khris Middleton vs Joe Ingles

Milwaukee Bucks v Denver Nuggets

Khris Middleton has been in top-notch form and is the second-best player behind Giannis for the Milwaukee Bucks this season. His shooting has been lethal this season - 51.6 % from the field, 45% from beyond the arc, and 91 % from the free-throw line while averaging 20.7 PPG.

Middleton's potential matchup, Joe Ingles of the Utah Jazz, played one of his best matches this season against the Celtics in the last game. Ingles scored 24 points in the absence of Mike Conley.

The Utah Jazz camp will hope that he continues this rich vein of form when he takes on Middleton. Both these players will look to provide valuable support to the alphas on their respective teams - Giannis Antetokounmpo and Donovan Mitchell - allowing them to play more freely.

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Donovan Mitchell

Milwaukee Bucks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Donovan Mitchell will be eager to put on another huge display for their respective teams. Both were sublime in the last games they played. Giannis scored a season-high 47 points in the loss to the Suns while Mitchell shone with 36 points for the Utah Jazz in the win against the Celtics.

Both these players will be guarding each other for the majority of the game, and their head-to-head matchup is the key to this contest's outcome.