Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz Prediction: Combined starting 5 featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo and Donovan Mitchell

Title contenders Milwaukee Bucks lost their last NBA game against the Phoenix Suns by a single point and now travel to the Vivint Arena to take on Utah Jazz. The Milwaukee Bucks have the best offense in the NBA so far but are missing one of their three major stars in the form of Jrue Holiday, owing to COVID-related safety and health protocols.

The Utah Jazz on the other hand, also have injury concerns in the form of Mike Conley and Elijah Hughes. They are the surprise element of this season and have shown terrific form, being currently 1st in the Western Conference. The Utah Jazz have won each of their last five games, and nine of their ten NBA games, making this a mouth-watering fixture to say the least.

In this article, we look at the hypothetical best combined starting five, including only the players that are available for the matchup.

Giannis and Khris Middleton are fit and in top form for the Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz Prediction: Combined starting 5

Jrue Holiday is the obviously worthy candidate who is missing for the Milwaukee Bucks for the game against the Utah Jazz. However, Mike Conley has also been in terrific overall form for the Utah Jazz, contributing with 16.5 points, 1.4 steals and 5.8 assists per game.

Apart from the above two, both teams are currently untroubled with injuries and will be looking for a win. The Milwaukee Bucks go in as slight favorites considering their strength on paper, although the Utah Jazz have been in terrific form all season, and have a 20-5 record.

Point Guard – Jordan Clarkson (Utah Jazz)

The unavailability of Jrue Holiday for the Milwaukee Bucks and that of Mike Conley for Utah Jazz means that Jordan Clarkson is the obvious choice for the point guard position. The pairing of Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley has proven lethal for the Utah Jazz this season, but Jordan Clarkson has had a hugely important role as well.

No Donovan. No problem (at least for one game)

Final: Jazz 116 Mavs 104



Jordan Clarkson 31 pts and Rudy had a 20-20... 29 pts and 20 rebounds. Highlights and post-game reaction on @KUTV2News at 10 and KMYU Talkin' Sports. pic.twitter.com/9CZjkzhq1p — David James (@DavidDJJames) January 28, 2021

He is currently the odds-on favorite for the NBA sixth man of the year award, and is averaging 17.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. In the absence of Conley, the Utah Jazz will need a crucial performance from Jordan Clarkson.

Shooting Guard – Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

While the Utah Jazz are certainly an all-round balanced squad, Donovan Mitchell’s offensive form has been crucial to keeping them on top of the Western Conference standings. Donovan Mitchell is producing sublime numbers, currently averaging 24 points and 5.1 assists per game, and will be expected to lead his side against the Milwaukee Bucks.

On paper at least, the Milwaukee Bucks are strong on both ends of the court and represent a stern test for the Utah Jazz.