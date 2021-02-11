Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - February 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Utah Jazz (20-5, 10-2) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (16-9, 7-7) on Friday evening, in the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Bucks will enter the match on the back of a heartbreaking 125-124 loss to the Phoenix Suns. The fixture saw Giannis Antetokounmpo score 47 points on 15-of-23 shooting but miss a potential late game-winner.

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz will be looking for their 11th home win when they face the Bucks. The team possesses a 10-2 home record and sits 1st in the Northwest Division standings.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, February 13, 2021 9 PM ET

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz are starting off on a good note this season. Coach Quin Snyder's team is coming into Friday night's contest on a 5-game winning streak.

it's a good morning to be a jazz fan#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/o63H5lczr6 — utahjazz (@utahjazz) February 10, 2021

The recent 122-109 win saw Donavan Mitchell go for 36 points, helping his team to breeze past the Boston Celtics on February 9.

As they continue to roll out wins, the Utah Jazz will look to extend their win-streak to six when they match up against Giannis and the Bucks on Friday.

Key Player - Donavan Mitchell

Donavan Mitchell is utterly dominant for this Utah Jazz team. The 2018 NBA Slam Dunk champion scored 36 points to go with 9 assists, torching defenders in front of him, in Utah's match against the Celtics

Mitchell is the team's leading scorer, averaging 24.0 points, 5.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. He's put 25+ points in Utah's last three games, all of which have translated to victories. Expect Mitchell to get things going when the Utah Jazz look to continue their surge.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G Donovan Mitchell, G Joe Ingles, F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbling up court

Despite Giannis's 47-point game, the Milwaukee Bucks still lost to Phoenix and will need to get back on track when they play the Utah Jazz.

The Bucks are continuing to play without Jrue Holiday and will need players like Khris Middleton and Donte DiVincenzo to step up in the starting guard's absence.

Going into their five-game winning streak before losing to the Suns, the team still leads the Central Division with an overall 16-9 record. The Bucks will need to get back to their winning ways when they face Donavan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

A new season-high for The Greek Freak!!



RT to vote #Giannis to #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/S92v8635CH — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 11, 2021

Giannis has been playing at a high-pace for the season, leading his team in points and rebounds, while averaging 28.1 points and 11.1 boards.

His 47 points in his team's loss to the Suns showed that the superstar could not be contained at all. The 2x NBA MVP fired on all cylinders and looked dominant all game. He will attempt to show that same offensive prowess against the Utah Jazz on Friday.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

PF Giannis Antetokounmpo, G Bryn Forbes, G: Donte DiVincenzo, SF: Khris Middleton, PF Bobby Portis

Bucks vs Jazz Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks will have some trouble coming into this match. They need to find the answers quickly, as starting guard Jrue Holiday continues to sit out.

The Utah Jazz are moving very well as the regular season progresses and they will start as the slight favorites against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Expect stars Donavan Mitchell and Giannis Antetokoumpo to have big outings in this exciting encounter.

Where to watch Bucks vs Jazz

The game will be available live on NBA League Pass and Fox Sports Wisconsin.