Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - October 13th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

Reigning NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Utah Jazz in their third preseason game of the campaign at the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday.

The Bucks saw the return of their stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton in their last game against the OKC Thunder. That was enough for them to register their first win of the ongoing preseason campaign.

The Utah Jazz, meanwhile, will be playing their fourth preseason game. They won their last match of the campaign against the New Orleans Pelicans. Rudy Gobert was their top scorer, registering 19 points and as many rebounds, while Donovan Mitchell also starred.

Match Details

Fixture - Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time - Wednesday, October 13th, 2021; 9:00 PM ET (Thursday, October 14th; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue – Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks welcomed Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday back to their fold in their last game. All three stars played key roles, with Middleton scoring 14 points.

However, the Bucks’ star until now in the preseason has been Jordan Nworra, who did not start against the OKC Thunder. Instead, Nworra came off the bench to top score for his team with 15 points and also registered eight rebounds. Nworra looks set to play a similar role off the bench when the NBA season commences.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s fitness had been under scrutiny in the past few weeks, but he made his first appearance of the preseason recently. He looked rusty, and might need a few more games to get back into his groove.

However, he was at his defensive best, finishing the game with eight points, nine rebounds and six assists to make up for a strong night. The Milwaukee Bucks have two preseason games remaining, and will now look to give their key stars some more minutes.

Quad-City Times @qctimes MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks sure didn’t get much time to celebrate their first NBA championship n a half-century. qctimes.com/sports/bucks-b… MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks sure didn’t get much time to celebrate their first NBA championship n a half-century. qctimes.com/sports/bucks-b…

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | F - Khris Middleton | C - Brook Lopez.

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz sprung to life against the New Orleans Pelicans, registering their first win of the preseason. Rudy Gobert came up with a defensive masterclass, registering 19 points and as many rebounds in only 24 minutes.

Donovan Mitchell also looked healthy for the Jazz; he was their second-highest scorer on the night with 18 points. Eric Paschall scored 14 points off the bench, while Jordan Clarkson looks set to continue his role off the bench in the new campaign too.

The Utah Jazz were able to count on their big stars in the last game, and are set to continue the same against the reigning NBA champions as well.

The Salt Lake Tribune @sltrib Here are three thoughts on the Utah Jazz’s 127-96 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in preseason action from Salt Lake Tribune Jazz beat writer Andy Larsen. trib.al/33Xg4DT Here are three thoughts on the Utah Jazz’s 127-96 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in preseason action from Salt Lake Tribune Jazz beat writer Andy Larsen. trib.al/33Xg4DT

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell is slowly returning to the groove, featuring in two preseason matches. He struggled with his shooting against the San Antonio Spurs, converting only five of 19 shots from the field.

However, in the last match, Mitchell fed on some good ball movement. He was the team's second-highest scorer with 18 points. The Jazz will also look to use their remaining preseason fixtures to give their biggest stars some much-needed game time ahead of the new season.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Elijah Hughes | F - Royce O'Neal | C – Rudy Gobert.

Bucks vs Jazz Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz could start all their key stars, although Mike Conley was not at his best in the last match. The Milwaukee Bucks, meanwhile, have the quality on paper to beat the Jazz. They gave an extended run to their big 3 in their last game. The defending champions are the obvious favorites for this matchup.

Where to watch Bucks vs Jazz?

Live coverage of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz game will be available locally on Bally Sports WI and Bucks.com. Fans can also catch live action from this preseason game between the two teams on NBA League Pass as well.

