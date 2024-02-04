Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | February 4, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks will play on their second night of the back-to-back against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City with tipoff at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be a rematch following the Jazz win 132-116 on Jan. 9 as part of the NBA's nine-game schedule.

The Bucks, 33-16, are coming off an impressive road win against the Dallas Mavericks and overcoming Luka Doncic's 40-point night. Giannis Antentokounmpo and Damian Lillard combined for 78 points, nine rebounds and 18 assists.

The Jazz, 24-26, dropped their last game at home 124-127 to the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers thanks to Tyrese Maxey's career high of 51 points on 7 of 9 beyond the arc shooting.

With their loss and the LA Lakers win against the Knicks on Saturday, they dropped to 10th in the West's standing.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz prediction, starting lineups and betting tips

The game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz will be broadcast locally on KJZZ and Bally Sports WI for home and away coverage.

The game will also be available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV for live-streaming with a free trial, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week and can be purchased on a subscription.

Spread: Bucks +1.5 vs. Jazz -1

Moneyline: Bucks -102 vs. Jazz -115

Total over and under: Bucks O 247.5 vs. Jazz U 247.5

Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz preview

The Bucks, amid their recent hiring of Doc Rivers, have struggled to win, going 1-2. They went down by 25 points in the first half against the Mavericks on Saturday, eventually ending the first half on a 15-0 run, indicating stretches of poor defense and explosive offense.

The Bucks have been inconsistent with their defensive identity maintaining a subpar defensive rating of 117.0. However, their offense and three-point shooting have been bright spots - with a third-ranked offense including a +4.0 net rating (ranking ninth) and shooting 37.8% from the three (ranking seventh).

The Jazz had a 12-2 stretch from Dec. 21 to Jan. 15 but have since have fallen to a 2-6 record. They've dominated at home, winning 15 out of their 22 games.

The Jazz have a net rating of -2.3 that ranks 23rd, with their three-point shooting at 35.7%. They have an offensive rating of 116.6, which ranks 15th, and a defensive rating of 118.9, which ranks 25th.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz starting lineups

For the Bucks, Damian Lillard will start at PG, Malik Beasley at SG, Khris Middleton at SF, Giannis Antetokounmpo at PF and Robin Lopez at center.

Meanwhile, for the Jazz, Kris Dunn will start at PG, Collin Sexton at SG, Simone Fontecchio at SF, Lauri Markkanen at PF and John Collins at center.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming off a 48-point game and has averaged 31.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists on 61.1% shooting. His point prop vs. Jazz is set at over/under 33.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Damian Lillard has averaged 25.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists on 60.3% true shooting and 35.1% three-point shooting. His point prop against the Jazz is set at over/under 27.5 and is favorable to cross or match this.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz predictions

The Jazz are slightly favored to win at home, according to sportsbooks and betting lines, with a -1 point spread and -115 on the moneyline. The game is anticipated to be closely contested, with the Jazz benefiting from a few days of rest, potentially giving them an edge.

