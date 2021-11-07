×
Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Milwaukee Bucks v Washington Wizards
Arhaan Raje
ANALYST
Modified Nov 07, 2021 04:40 PM IST
Preview

The Washington Wizards will host defending champions Milwaukee Bucks in an exciting 2021-22 NBA season game at Capital One Arena on Sunday.

The Wizards bounced back from a two-game skid in their previous outing against the Memphis Grizzlies. They defeated Ja Morant and co. 115-87.

Seven players scored in double-digits. Montrezl Harrell scored a team-high 18 points, while Bradley Beal had 17 on the night.

.@MONSTATREZZ doing big things in The District. #DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne https://t.co/a5oImdSnmo

Meanwhile, the Bucks endured a 113-98 loss against the New York Knicks in their last game. They blew a 21-point lead after a dismal second-half showing.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge with 25 points, while Grayson Allen had 22 points.

Giannis doing it all!! 25 PTS | 7 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL https://t.co/eWDFhqVPpL

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Khris Middleton (center) is unavailable for Milwaukee Bucks v Washington Wizards game
The Milwaukee Bucks will continue to be without Donte DiVincenzo (ankle surgery), Brook Lopez (back tightness) and Khris Middleton (Covid-19 protocols).

Grayson Allen was the latest to join the injury report and is listed as questionable because of illness.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason 

Khris Middleton

Out

Covid-19 protocols

Grayson Allen

Questionable

Illness 

Donte DiVincenzo 

Out

Ankle surgery recovery

Brook Lopez

Out

Back soreness

Washington Wizards Injury Report

The Washington Wizards have listed four players on their injury report. They are Davis Bertans, Thomas Bryant, Rui Hachimura and Cassius Winston.

Bertans is out because of an ankle sprain, while Bryant is recovering from an ACL injury. Hachimura is not with the team and Winston has endured a hamstring injury.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason 

Davis Bertans 

Out

Ankle sprain

Thomas Bryant

Out

ACL injury

Winston Cassius

Out

Hamstring injury 

Rui Hachimura

Out

Not with the team

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

With regular starters Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez still out, the Milwaukee Bucks will continue to work with a makeshift lineup.

Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen could start in the backcourt, while Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton and Thanasis Antetokounmpo are likely to complete the rest of the lineup.

Bobby Portis, George Hill and Jordan Nwora could play the most minutes off the bench.

Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards v Toronto Raptors
The Washington Wizards are not expected to make any changes to their regular starting lineup. Spencer Dinwiddie and Bradley Beal will likely start as guards, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford will complete the rest of the lineup.

Montrezl Harrell, Raul Neto and Deni Avdija will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Forward - Pat Connaughton | Power Forward - Thanasis Antetokounmpo | Center - Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie | Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal | Small Forward - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Center - Daniel Gafford.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
