Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - March 15, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards will once again play hosts to the Milwaukee Bucks for their second consecutive game at Capital One Arena. The teams will finish off their back-to-back on Monday night after the visitors defeated the hosts 125-119 on Saturday.

The Milwaukee Bucks had to overcome a spectacular effort from Russell Westbrook, who had a monster triple-double in their previous meeting. Missing backcourt star Bradley Beal, the former MVP registered 42 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in an exciting encounter between the two teams.

Not to be outdone, Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double of his own with 33 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. He led eight players who scored in double-figures in the contest.

With several players on the injury list, the Washington Wizards will be hard-pressed to repeat their competitive performance for tonight’s game. The return of Bradley Beal will, however, give them a fighting chance.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards Injury Update

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are as fortunate as any team in the NBA as they did not list any players in their injury report for tonight's game.

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have several players on their injury list.

Among them is Raul Neto, who is questionable to play against their Eastern Conference foe on Monday. Neto suffered a left rib contusion weeks ago but may have further injured his rib last Saturday.

Davis Bertans is also questionable for tonight. The sharp-shooting forward has a calf injury that kept him sidelined over the weekend, but there remains a chance that he could return to action for the Wizards.

The same can’t be said for Ish Smith, who has a proximal injury to his right quadriceps that has kept him off the floor for several weeks now. He could potentially return in the first week of April.

Lastly, Thomas Bryant is out for the season after he had surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee a month ago.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

With no players on the injury report, coach Mike Budenholzer will field the same starting lineup and hand out rotation minutes depending on tonight’s matchups.

Washington Wizards

Ish Smith’s injury gave Raul Neto more playing time as the backup point guard, but if the latter is unable to play Monday, then Troy Brown and Garrison Mathews will gobble up the backup minutes behind Westbrook.

Additionally, should Davis Bertans miss the game, Deni Avdija, Isaac Bonga and Troy Brown will have an opportunity to receive more playing time.

Without Thomas Bryant on the court, Alex Len, Robin Lopez and Moritz Wagner have taken up the 6-foot-10 center’s minutes.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks:

G Jrue Holiday, G Donte DiVincenzo, F Khris Middleton, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, C Brook Lopez

Washington Wizards:

G Russell Westbrook, G Bradley Beal, F Deni Avdija, F Rui Hachimura, C Alex Len

