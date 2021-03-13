Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks travel to the Capital One Arena to take on the Washington Wizards on Saturday in an enticing 2020-21 NBA game.

The Milwaukee Bucks have turned their fortunes around in recent games. In their last outing, Giannis Antetokounmpo produced an impressive triple-double in the win against the New York Knicks. The recent return of Jrue Holiday has also proved be a huge boost for the side.

The Bucks will now fancy their chances of making it three wins on the bounce. Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards have arguably been the most inconsistent side in the league this season.

Nevertheless, the heroics of Bradley Beal and the triple-doubles of Russell Westbrook have helped the Washington Wizards rack up a few games. However, a lack of defensive intensity and an over-reliance on Bradley Beal has hurt them big time in most games.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards Injury Updates

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday (left) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (right) of the Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday’s return should elevate the Milwaukee Bucks, who have struggled defensively against the better teams in the league. Holiday returned to the Bucks' starting 5 in their last game.

Meanwhile, Jordan Nwora will be unavailable against the Washington Wizards. Nevertheless, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who won the NBA All-Star MVP award after registering a 100% shooting night over the weekend, will look to pull out a big performance and help his side to a win on the night.

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have been plagued by player injuries this season. Nevertheless, they have shown improvement in spurts, and Bradley Beal has been their saviour of sorts.

Bradley Beal is heating up 👀 pic.twitter.com/gJpIdypWAF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2021

Ish Smith and Thomas Bryant are still missing, with David Bertans expected to return to the lineup after missing the last game.

The Washington Wizards, who have lost three straight games, will hope for better luck when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks for the second time in three days.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

With the Milwaukee Bucks' 'big 3' of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday fit to play together, the team will look for a consistent run of victories. Antetokounmpo’s numbers have been nothing short of exemplary this season, with Middleton also sizzling with more than 20 points per game.

Giannis was feeling himself after making the 3 😅 pic.twitter.com/sb4EHLF6Ls — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2021

Bobby Portis, who has been a standout bench player for the Milwaukee Bucks in recent games, could be expected to continue in the same vein in this game.

Bryn Forbes produced 21 points in the last game off the bench, although all eyes will remain on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have struggled despite the presence of Beal and Westbrook.

The Washington Wizards have produced a few impressive performances this season, But their inconsistency and indifferent form mean they are 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 14-22 season record.

Russell Westbrook has looked close to his best, but it hasn’t proved enough for a team that lets in too many buckets. Bradley Beal has consistently produced monster performances but will need another one if his team are to get past the Milwaukee Bucks.

Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

G Russell Westbrook, G Bradley Beal, F Garrison Matthews, F Rui Hachimura, C Moritz Wagner.

Milwaukee Bucks

G Donte DiVincenzo, G Jrue Holiday, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, F Khris Middleton, C Brook Lopez.