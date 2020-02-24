Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards: Match Preview and Predictions - 24th February 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks travel to Washington to take on the Wizards

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards

Date & Time: Monday, 24th February 2020 (7:00 PM ET)

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Last Game Result

Milwaukee Bucks (48-8): 119-98 win over the Philadelphia 76ers (22nd February)

Washington Wizards (20-35): 117-126 loss to the Washington Wizards (23rd February)

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have long been backed as the side most likely to challenge Milwaukee's quest to advance from the East - although the Bucks made another statement on Saturday as they picked up a convincing 119-98 win over Brett Brown's side. The Bucks were the superior team as Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated his matchup with Joel Embiid, and Milwaukee now boasts an incredible 48-8 record.

Averaging a league-high 119.7 points per contest, the Bucks are outscoring their opponents by 12.4 points per game, and have lost just five games on the road. With no new injury concerns, Milwaukee head to Washington with all the momentum, and Mike Budenholzer's men are unlikely to let up as they attempt to record a 70-win regular season.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the frontrunner to be named MVP for a second consecutive year

In the buildup to Milwaukee's clash against the Sixers, Joel Embiid declared himself as the best player in the NBA. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo controlled his fellow All-Star as he further cemented his status as the frontrunner to be named 2020 MVP. Giannis is averaging 30.0 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists - and is expected to thrive against a young Wizards roster.

Bucks Predicted Lineup:

Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards have suffered defeats to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls since returning from the All-Star break. With a 20-35 record, the Wizards should find themselves well outside of the race for the playoffs - although the 8th seed remains in reach due to the weakness of the Eastern Conference.

Thanks mainly to the efforts of Bradley Beal, only five other teams have outscored the Wizards this season (115.5 PPG), although Washington's defense has been non-existent, and no other team is allowing more points per game (119.8).

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal recorded a career-high 53 points on Sunday

With John Wall sidelined due to injury, Beal was always going to have to carry much of Washington's offensive load this season - and the 26-year-old has not disappointed. Despite missing out on the All-Star Game, Beal is averaging 29.6 points and 6.0 assists per game - and the guard scored a career-high 53 points in Washington's loss to the Bulls on Sunday.

Wizards Predicted Lineup:

Ian Mahinmi, Ish Smith, Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura, Isaac Bonga

Bucks vs Wizards Match Prediction

The Wizards have been solid at home this season (13-14), although their roster is no match for the Bucks, and Giannis and company should pick up another comfortable victory as they march towards securing the number one seed in the East.

Where to Watch Bucks vs Wizards?

The game will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Washington and FOX Sports Wisconsin from 7:00 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.