Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 21, 2025

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards matchup is one of nine games scheduled for Friday. Milwaukee is fifth in the East with a 30-24 record, while Washington is last in the same conference with a 9-45 record. The Wizards also have the worst record in the league.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 230 times in the regular season, with the Bucks holding a 134-96 lead. This will be their third and final game this season, with the Bucks winning the previous two matchups. They last played on Dec. 21 when Milwaukee won 112-101 behind Bobby Portis’ 34 points. Jordan Poole led Washington with 26 points.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards game details and odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Friday, Feb. 21, at Capital One Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on MNMT/MNMT2 (Spanish) and FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Bucks (-275) vs. Wizards (+225)

Spread: Bucks (-7) vs. Wizards (+7)

Total (O/U): Bucks -110 (o230) vs. Wizards -110 (u230)

Editor's note: The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing and could change closer to the game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards preview

The Bucks are coming off a 116-110 win against the LA Clippers on Thursday. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points, while Brook Lopez added 22 points. The team got disappointing news Thursday as forward Bobby Portis was suspended for 25 games for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy.

Ad

While Milwaukee is on a two-game winning streak, it could struggle without Portis, who is a key offensive contributor for the team. The team has won just four of its past 10 games and things won’t get easy when it plays the second leg of a back-to-back on Friday.

The Wizards last played on Feb. 12, when they lost 134-130 in OT to the Indiana Pacers. Jordan Poole went off for 42 points, while Corey Kispert had 21 points off of the bench.

Ad

Washington’s trade deadline acquisition Khris Middleton is expected to debut for his new team Friday against his former team. It could be an emotional night, as Middleton was a key component of Milwaukee’s title run in 2021.

The Wizards are on a four-game losing streak and have just won three of their past 10 games.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards betting props

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s points total is set at 28.5. While he had just 23 points on Thursday, he had five straight games of 30 points or more before that. Bet on the over.

Ad

Jordan Poole’s points total is set at 22.5, a mark the oddsmakers don’t favor him to cross. We predict the same, so bet on the under.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards prediction

The oddsmakers slightly favor the Bucks to get a win on the road and we agree with them. While the Wizards will be better rested, they have been far too inconsistent to provide any resistance to the Bucks. Milwaukee should cover the spread for a win in a high-scoring game where the team total goes past 230 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback