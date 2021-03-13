Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - March 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The surging Milwaukee Bucks will lock horns against the unpredictable Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena on Saturday for their first meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been on a roll, winning seven of their last ten games. Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. are third in the East, 2.5 games behind the Brooklyn Nets. Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards' struggles have continued into the second half of the campaign, losing two consecutive games to remain below .500 on the season.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Saturday, March 13th, 2021; 7:00 PM PM ET. (Sunday; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks are averaging 119.1 points per game on the road this campaign, doing so on 44.3% shooting as a unit. They have gone 8-9 in away games thus far but will need to improve the same for a deep run in the postseason.

The only players to ever win MVP, All-Star MVP & DPOY:



Giannis Antetokounmpo

Michael Jordan

Kevin Garnett#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/womN9vMknj — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 8, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks have been inconsistent this season, something they need to rectify going into the second half of the campaign.

The Bucks are coming off a blowout victory over the New York Knicks in their previous matchup. In that game, Mike Budenholzer's side saw as many as seven players scoring in double digits to help the team secure their 23rd win of the season.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34) of the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming off an all-around performance in the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the New York Knicks. The reigning league MVP was his illustrious self, dropping an impressive triple-double, his fifth of the season, to help his team to a win.

Antetokounmp, who won the Kobe Bryant Most Valuable Player award in the 2021 All-Star Game, has been filling up the stat sheet with incredible numbers on a nightly basis. In 36 games this campaign, he has averaged 28.9 points on a terrific 55% shooting from the field while collecting 11.6 rebounds and dishing out six assists per game.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G Donte DiVincenzo, G Jrue Holiday, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, F Khris Middleton, C Brook Lopez.

Washington Wizards Preview

After embarking on an impressive five-game winning run in mid-February, the Washington Wizards have lost two games on the bounce.

Advanced Stat of the Night 📊



Russell Westbrook has recorded a double-double in each of his last 13 games, the longest active double-double streak in the league.#WizSixers | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/fdktdU7zeR — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 12, 2021

Heading into this game, the Washington Wizards have an identical 7-11 record in both home and away games.

In their last outing, the Washington Wizards lost to the East-leading Philadelphia 76ers 101-127. Bradley Beal had a rough shooting night by his lofty standards, managing only 19 points in 29 minutes from the floor.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook (#4) of the Washington Wizards

After a rough start to his season, Russell Westbrook has marked a steady improvement in his production over the last few weeks. He is coming off a team-high 25-point performance against the 76ers while also adding eight assists and five boards.

The key to the Washington Wizards' success in the second half of their season lies with Russell Westbrook. The 9x All-Star is averaging a near triple-double, with 20.4 points, 9.8 assists and 9.4 rebounds on 43.5% shooting from the field this campaign.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G Russell Westbrook, G Bradley Beal, F Garrison Matthews, F Rui Hachimura, C Moritz Wagner.

Bucks vs Wizards Match Prediction

The Washington Wizards' Achilles heel has been their slow start to games. That has meant they often have to play catch-up. In their loss to the Knicks, they opened the first quarter with only 15 points and eventually lost by 26 points.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo and crew bring have the second-best offense in the league this season. But they face an uphill battle on Saturday, as they possess one of the worst defensive ratings in the league.

Nevertheless, the Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites to win this game, as they have momentum after winning their last two games.

Where to watch Bucks vs Wizards?

The game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Washington Wizards will be telecast on NBC Sports Washington and Fox Sports Wisconsin. The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.