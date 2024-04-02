Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 2, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards matchup is one of the nine NBA games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be the third and final matchup between the two teams this season, with Milwaukee leading the series 2-0. The Bucks most recently beat the Wizards 131-128 on Nov. 24.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 2.

The Bucks hold a 132-95 all-time advantage against the Wizards. Milwaukee won the most recent game between the two teams behind Brook Lopez’s 39 points. Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard had 31 points. Jordan Poole led Washington with 26 points and seven assists.

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards game is scheduled for Tuesday, April 2, at Capital One Arena. The game begins at 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised on MNMT2 and Bally Sports WI. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Bucks (-1000) vs. Wizards (+650)

Spread: Bucks (-14) vs. Wizards (+14)

Total (O/U): Bucks -110 (o229) vs. Wizards -110 (u229)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

The Bucks (47-27) are second in the East and have won six of their past 10 games. Milwaukee is 2.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers and would like to keep winning to keep its spot in the standings. The Bucks most recently won 122-113 against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists in 38 minutes.

The Wizards (14-61) are out of playoff contention and have lost three in a row. Most recently, they lost 119-107 against the Miami Heat on Sunday. Poole led the team with 22 points and eight assists. Washington can only play spoilsport from here on and plan for the upcoming draft as it looks ahead to the next season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards starting lineups, subs and rotations

Damian Lillard is out for Tuesday’s game with a right groin strain. Giannis Antetokounmpo (left hamstring tendinopathy), Patrick Beverley (wrist), Khris Middleton (ankle) and MarJon Beauchamp (back spasms) are listed as probable. Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers should start:

PG: Patrick Beverley SG: Malik Beasley SF: Khris Middleton PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo C: Brook Lopez

The Bucks’ key substitutes should be Pat Connaughton, Jae Crowder and Bobby Portis.

Washington’s Bilal Coulibaly (right wrist contusion) and Isaiah Livers (hip) are out for the season. Kyle Kuzma (heel), Tyus Jones (back) and Landry Shamet (calf) are out on Tuesday. Jared Butler (left ankle sprain) and Richaun Holmes (toe) are listed as questionable. Wizards interim coach Brian Keefe should start:

PG: Jordan Poole SG: Corey Kispert SF: Deni Avdija PF: Patrick Baldwin Jr. C: Marvin Bagley III

Washington’s key substitutes should be Johnny Davis, Anthony Gill and Tristan Vukcevic.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo has an over/under of 34.5 points. While Antetokounmpo can easily put up those numbers, he may not be required to play the entire game and could, thus, end the game with under 34.5 points.

Jordan Poole has an over/under of 22.5 points. Poole has been shooting the ball well off late but that could change against Milwaukee’s defense. Expect Poole to score less than 22.5 points.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards prediction

The Bucks are heavily favored on the road and rightly so. The Wizards have an inferior record and also a knocked down squad with injuries to key players. Milwaukee should cover the spread for a win. Washington might struggle to score but the Bucks should score plenty, taking the team total past 229 points.