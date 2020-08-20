"Mind your own business" Gordon Hayward's wife hits out at Boston Celtics fans who asked her to induce her pregnancy

The Boston Celtics are in pole position to clinch their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers after winning the second game . The Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown duo has been in fine form for the Boston Celtics. The supporting cast has also done a fantastic job to keep Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers at bay.

The Boston Celtics will be looking to win game three of their first-round series in the NBA playoffs and move closer to a second-round showdown with one of Toronto Raptors or Brooklyn Nets.

However, the Boston Celtics were struck a major blow after star forward Gordon Hayward got sidelined for four weeks after a third-degree ankle sprain. He got injured in the fourth quarter of the first game against the Philadelphia 76ers. A scan confirmed the extent of the injury and it was revealed that the mercurial forward will be out of action for at least 4 weeks.

Gordon Hayward's wife clears the air about the Boston Celtics asking her to induce her pregnancy

In an Instagram story, Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward's wife Robyn Hayward has revealed that the media claims of the Boston Celtics asking her to induce her pregnancy are false. Various media outlets had speculated that the Boston Celtics had asked Robyn Hayward to induce her pregnancy.

In an Instagram video, Robyn also condemned the Boston Celtics fans who had texted her requesting to induce her pregnancy. Robyn Hayward was livid in the video and asked the fans to "mind their own business" as she doesn't know them.

Robyn says she’s also seen the messages from fans asking her to induce: pic.twitter.com/KnNHcgqdFP — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) August 20, 2020

It was reported that Gordon Hayward would be leaving the NBA bubble in September for the birth of his fourth child. After his injury, it is apparent that Hayward will be out at least until late September. However, there is a good chance that Gordon Hayward will be available for the Boston Celtics if they manage to beat their opponents in the second round of NBA playoffs and reach the eastern conference finals.

The Boston Celtics are dark horse candidates for the eastern conference title. They possess a starting lineup which is studded with elite perimeter players like Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker. Head coach Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics last reached the eastern conference finals in 2018 when they were knocked out by LeBron James led Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games.

