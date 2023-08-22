Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings Prediction & Game Preview - August 22, 2023 | WNBA

The Dallas Wings are currently second in the Western Conference of the WNBA. The Minnesota Lynx are third, one spot behind Dallas. Dallas and Minnesota will square off on August 22 in what looks to be an entertaining Western Conference duel between two very good teams.

The Wings are on a three-game win streak and have won 18 of their 32 games throughout the season. The Lynx will be entering Tuesday's game on the back of a loss and will be looking to bounce back to keep the surging Los Angeles Sparks at bay.

The last meeting between the Wings and the Lynx didn't end well for Minnesota, as they suffered a blowout loss, losing 67-107 against Dallas on July 12. Over a month has passed since that beatdown, and now, the Lynx will likely be looking to get some revenge for such an embarrassing defeat.

Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings Prediction

The Dallas Wings may not be one of the genuine contending teams this season, but they're certainly 'the best of the rest.' Behind the Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty, and Connecticut Sun, the Wings are the next-best team in the WNBA.

As such, Dallas should be confident of recording another comfortable win against their conference opponents, regardless of how motivated the Minnesota Lynx are heading into the game.

Dallas Wings roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Kalani Brown C 6-7 ft 245 lbs MARCH 21, 1997 3 yrs BAYLOR/USA Veronica Burton G 5-9 ft 155 lbs JULY 12, 2000 1 yrs NORTHWESTERN/USA Crystal Dangerfield G 5-5 ft 130 lbs MAY 11, 1998 3 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Diamond DeShields G 6-1 ft 172 lbs MARCH 5, 1995 5 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Natasha Howard F 6-2 ft 165 lbs SEPTEMBER 2, 1991 9 yrs FLORIDA STATE/USA Awak Kuier F 6-6 ft 168 lbs AUGUST 19, 2001 2 yrs RAGUSA/FINLAND Lou Lopez Sénéchal G 6-1 ft 155 lbs MAY 12, 1998 R CONNECTICUT/MEXICO Teaira McCowan C 6-7 ft 239 lbs SEPTEMBER 28, 1996 4 yrs MISSISSIPPI STATE/USA Arike Ogunbowale G 5-8 ft 165 lbs MARCH 2, 1997 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Satou Sabally F 6-4 ft 175 lbs APRIL 25, 1998 3 yrs OREGON/USA Maddy Siegrist F 6-2 ft 175 lbs MAY 22, 2000 R VILLANOVA/USA Odyssey Sims G 5-8 ft 155 lbs JULY 13, 1992 9 yrs BAYLOR/USA

Minnesota Lynx Roster

Player and No. Position Diamond Miller (#1) Guard Lindsay Allen (#2) Guard Kayana Taylor (#4) Guard Rachel Banham (#15) Guard Kayla McBride (#21) Guard Tiffany Mitchell (#25) Guard Aerial Powers (#3) Forward Bridget Carleton (#6) Forward Jessica Shepard (#10) Forward Natalie Achonwa (#11) Forward Dorka Juhasz (#14) Forward Emily Engstler (#22) Forward Napheesa Collier (#24) Forward Nikolina Milic (#31) Forward

Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on Twitter, BSSX, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.

The game will be played at Target Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings: Players to watch

The Minnesota Lynx will be relying on big performances from Kayla McBride, Napheesa Collier, and Dorka Juhaz as they look to take the game to the Dallas Wings. Collier is entering the August 22 contest, having scored 14 points and grabbed 9 rebounds in her last outing.

For the Dallas Wings, Arike Ogunbowale, Teaira McCowan, Natasha Howard, and Satou Sabally will all be expecting to have a big night, both in scoring and on the defensive side of the floor. Dallas has a deep roster that is littered with both offensive and defensive talent.

As such, the Wings will be expecting a big win, courtesy of some dynamic basketball. However, Dallas will need to be mindful of impressive Lynx rookie Diamond Miller, who is quickly developing a reputation for the energy and production she brings to her team's rotation.

