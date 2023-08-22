Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings Prediction & Game Preview - August 22, 2023 | WNBA

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 22, 2023 10:55 GMT
Dallas Wings v New York Liberty
The Dallas Wings will play the Minnesota Lynx, WNBA Preview

The Dallas Wings are currently second in the Western Conference of the WNBA. The Minnesota Lynx are third, one spot behind Dallas. Dallas and Minnesota will square off on August 22 in what looks to be an entertaining Western Conference duel between two very good teams.

The Wings are on a three-game win streak and have won 18 of their 32 games throughout the season. The Lynx will be entering Tuesday's game on the back of a loss and will be looking to bounce back to keep the surging Los Angeles Sparks at bay.

The last meeting between the Wings and the Lynx didn't end well for Minnesota, as they suffered a blowout loss, losing 67-107 against Dallas on July 12. Over a month has passed since that beatdown, and now, the Lynx will likely be looking to get some revenge for such an embarrassing defeat.

Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings Prediction

The Dallas Wings may not be one of the genuine contending teams this season, but they're certainly 'the best of the rest.' Behind the Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty, and Connecticut Sun, the Wings are the next-best team in the WNBA.

As such, Dallas should be confident of recording another comfortable win against their conference opponents, regardless of how motivated the Minnesota Lynx are heading into the game.

Dallas Wings roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Kalani Brown
C6-7 ft245 lbsMARCH 21, 19973 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Veronica Burton
G5-9 ft155 lbsJULY 12, 20001 yrsNORTHWESTERN/USA
Crystal Dangerfield
G5-5 ft130 lbsMAY 11, 19983 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Diamond DeShields
G6-1 ft172 lbsMARCH 5, 19955 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Natasha Howard
F6-2 ft165 lbsSEPTEMBER 2, 19919 yrsFLORIDA STATE/USA
Awak Kuier
F6-6 ft168 lbsAUGUST 19, 20012 yrsRAGUSA/FINLAND
Lou Lopez Sénéchal
G6-1 ft155 lbsMAY 12, 1998RCONNECTICUT/MEXICO
Teaira McCowan
C6-7 ft239 lbsSEPTEMBER 28, 19964 yrsMISSISSIPPI STATE/USA
Arike Ogunbowale
G5-8 ft165 lbsMARCH 2, 19974 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Satou Sabally
F6-4 ft175 lbsAPRIL 25, 19983 yrsOREGON/USA
Maddy Siegrist
F6-2 ft175 lbsMAY 22, 2000RVILLANOVA/USA
Odyssey Sims
G5-8 ft155 lbsJULY 13, 19929 yrsBAYLOR/USA

Minnesota Lynx Roster

Player and No.

Position

Diamond Miller (#1)

Guard

Lindsay Allen (#2)

Guard

Kayana Taylor (#4)

Guard

Rachel Banham (#15)

Guard

Kayla McBride (#21)

Guard

Tiffany Mitchell (#25)

Guard

Aerial Powers (#3)

Forward

Bridget Carleton (#6)

Forward

Jessica Shepard (#10)

Forward

Natalie Achonwa (#11)

Forward

Dorka Juhasz (#14)

Forward

Emily Engstler (#22)

Forward

Napheesa Collier (#24)

Forward

Nikolina Milic (#31)

Forward

Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on Twitter, BSSX, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.

The game will be played at Target Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings: Players to watch

The Minnesota Lynx will be relying on big performances from Kayla McBride, Napheesa Collier, and Dorka Juhaz as they look to take the game to the Dallas Wings. Collier is entering the August 22 contest, having scored 14 points and grabbed 9 rebounds in her last outing.

For the Dallas Wings, Arike Ogunbowale, Teaira McCowan, Natasha Howard, and Satou Sabally will all be expecting to have a big night, both in scoring and on the defensive side of the floor. Dallas has a deep roster that is littered with both offensive and defensive talent.

As such, the Wings will be expecting a big win, courtesy of some dynamic basketball. However, Dallas will need to be mindful of impressive Lynx rookie Diamond Miller, who is quickly developing a reputation for the energy and production she brings to her team's rotation.

