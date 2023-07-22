Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces Prediction & Game Preview - July 22, 2023 | WNBA

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 22, 2023 10:47 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Seattle Storm
Minnesota Lynx v Seattle Storm, WNBA

The Las Vegas Aces continue to keep pace for a historical WNBA season, and on Saturday, July 22, the Minnesota Lynx will be the latest team to stand in their way. It's hard to envision the Las Vegas Aces dropping a game, especially against a Minnesota Lynx team with a .455 win percentage after 22 games of the regular season.

Las Vegas is currently on a four-game win streak and have only lost two of their 22 contests thus far. Becky Hammon has her team playing elite-level basketball on both sides of the court, and the Aces look primed to repeat their championship success from last season.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces: Prediction

It's hard to look past the Las Vegas Aces for their upcoming game against the Minnesota Lynx. In truth, the Aces are favorites for every WNBA game they head into and will continue to be until another team finds a way of nullifying their offensive and defensive threat.

According to USA Today, the Las Vegas Aces are 12-1 in games they're favored to win, boasting a 92.3 win percentage. The Minnesota Lynx, on the other hand, will have to be at their best if they want a chance of inflicting Las Vegas' third defeat of the season - a tall task for any team in the league.

Las Vegas Aces Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Kierstan Bell
F6-1 ft176 lbsMARCH 16, 20001 yrsFLORIDA GULF COAST/USA
Alysha Clark
F5-11 ft167 lbsJULY 7, 198710 yrsMIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA
Sydney Colson
G5-8 ft140 lbsAUGUST 6, 19898 yrsTEXAS A&M/USA
Cayla George
C-F6-4 ft192 lbsMAY 1, 19893 yrsAUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA
Chelsea Gray
G5-11 ft170 lbsOCTOBER 8, 19928 yrsDUKE/USA
Ashley Joens
G6-1 ft160 lbsMARCH 16, 2000RIOWA STATE/USA
Candace Parker
F-C6-4 ft184 lbsAPRIL 19, 198615 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Kelsey Plum
G5-8 ft145 lbsAUGUST 24, 19945 yrsWASHINGTON/USA
Kiah Stokes
C6-3 ft191 lbsMARCH 30, 19937 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Riquna Williams
G5-7 ft165 lbsMAY 28, 199010 yrsMIAMI/USA
A'ja Wilson
C6-4 ft195 lbsAUGUST 8, 19965 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Jackie Young
G6-0 ft165 lbsSEPTEMBER 16, 19974 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

Minnesota Lynx Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Natalie Achonwa
F6-3 ft198 lbsNOVEMBER 22, 19928 yrsNOTRE DAME/CANADA
Lindsay Allen
G5-8 ft145 lbsMARCH 20, 19955 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Rachel Banham
G5-10 ft181 lbsJULY 15, 19937 yrsMINNESOTA/USA
Bridget Carleton
F6-1 ft179 lbsMAY 22, 19974 yrsIOWA STATE/CANADA
Napheesa Collier
F6-1 ft179 lbsSEPTEMBER 23, 19964 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Emily Engstler
F6-1 ft180 lbsMAY 1, 20001 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Dorka Juhász
F6-5 ft191 lbsDECEMBER 18, 1999RCONNECTICUT/HUNGARY
Kayla McBride
G5-11 ft187 lbsJUNE 25, 19929 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Nikolina Milic
F6-3 ft181 lbsAPRIL 12, 19941 yrsBOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA/BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
Diamond Miller
F6-3 ft168 lbsFEBRUARY 11, 2001RMARYLAND/USA
Tiffany Mitchell
G5-9 ft169 lbsSEPTEMBER 23, 19947 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Aerial Powers
G5-11 ft170 lbsJANUARY 17, 19947 yrsMICHIGAN STATE/USA
Jessica Shepard
F6-4 ft186 lbsSEPTEMBER 11, 19963 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO. The game will be played at the Target Center and is set to tip off at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces: Players to Watch

A'Ja Wilson, Candace Parker, and Chelsea Gray will likely spearhead the Las Vegas Aces offense against the Minnesota Lynx as the reigning champions look to outscore their opponent while also leaning on Parker's defensive versatility to shut down the Lynx.

Wilson is among the best offensive players in the entire WNBA, and her offensive gravity will likely create open shooting and driving opportunities for her teammates due to the Minnesota Lynx having to send double-teams her way.

For Minnesota, the chance of remaining in the playoff race will be a big boost to their sense of urgency, which could allow Napheesa Collier and Diamond Miller to find new gear. Yet, they will still need complete performances from other players within their roster.

Edited by Shamik Banerjee
