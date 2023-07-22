Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces Prediction & Game Preview - July 22, 2023 | WNBA

The Las Vegas Aces continue to keep pace for a historical WNBA season, and on Saturday, July 22, the Minnesota Lynx will be the latest team to stand in their way. It's hard to envision the Las Vegas Aces dropping a game, especially against a Minnesota Lynx team with a .455 win percentage after 22 games of the regular season.
Las Vegas is currently on a four-game win streak and have only lost two of their 22 contests thus far. Becky Hammon has her team playing elite-level basketball on both sides of the court, and the Aces look primed to repeat their championship success from last season.
Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces: Prediction
It's hard to look past the Las Vegas Aces for their upcoming game against the Minnesota Lynx. In truth, the Aces are favorites for every WNBA game they head into and will continue to be until another team finds a way of nullifying their offensive and defensive threat.
According to USA Today, the Las Vegas Aces are 12-1 in games they're favored to win, boasting a 92.3 win percentage. The Minnesota Lynx, on the other hand, will have to be at their best if they want a chance of inflicting Las Vegas' third defeat of the season - a tall task for any team in the league.
Las Vegas Aces Roster
Minnesota Lynx Roster
Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ESPN, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO. The game will be played at the Target Center and is set to tip off at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.
Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces: Players to Watch
A'Ja Wilson, Candace Parker, and Chelsea Gray will likely spearhead the Las Vegas Aces offense against the Minnesota Lynx as the reigning champions look to outscore their opponent while also leaning on Parker's defensive versatility to shut down the Lynx.
Wilson is among the best offensive players in the entire WNBA, and her offensive gravity will likely create open shooting and driving opportunities for her teammates due to the Minnesota Lynx having to send double-teams her way.
For Minnesota, the chance of remaining in the playoff race will be a big boost to their sense of urgency, which could allow Napheesa Collier and Diamond Miller to find new gear. Yet, they will still need complete performances from other players within their roster.
