Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA 2023: Where to watch, odds, predictions, rosters, and more

The Las Vegas Aces (9-1 record) will host the Minnesota Lynx (3-7 record) as they tip off at 9:00 pm ET. The head-to-head matchup can be watched on NBA TV, Sling TV, WNBA League Pass, and Bally Sports North.

With the best record in the league so far into the season, the Las Vegas Aces have the number one-ranked offense in the WNBA with a 110.1 rating. They rank second in defensive rating at 92.5.

The Aces started the season with seven straight wins before losing to the Connecticut Sun with a score of 94-77. After the loss, they went on to win two straight as they look to secure their third one in a row against the Lynx. They average 91.8 points per game (50.0% shooting) and 35.4 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Lynx have the ninth-best offense in the WNBA at 98.3, along with the tenth-best defense at 104.3.

They started the season poorly, losing their first six ball games before finally securing their first regular season win against the Washington Mystics. They won 80-78 with Kayla McBride leading the way (24 points).

The Lynx have won their last two games similar to the Aces, they aim to secure a third-straight victory to continue their winning streak.

Ahead of the matchup, here are the upcoming odds:

Against the spread: Lynx +17.5 (-115), Aces -17.5 (-111)

Lynx +17.5 (-115), Aces -17.5 (-111) Moneyline: Lynx +1000, Aces -2000

Lynx +1000, Aces -2000 Total points (169): Lynx Over (-112), Aces Under (-112)

The Las Vegas Aces have been the most dominant team playing in the WNBA right now as they are obviously favored to win this matchup against Minnesota

Scoring prediction: Las Vegas Aces 91 - 79 Minnesota Lynx

Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Colier against Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young

Napheesa Colier is the Lynx's leading scorer this season. She is averaging 20.7 points per game (48.3% shooting, including 34.3% from 3-point range) and 7.0 rebounds. During Minnesota's previous game against the Los Angeles Sparks, she led the way with 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting.

The star-studded Las Vegas Aces is led by Jackie Young as the team's leading scorer. This season, she is averaging 20.5 ppg (60.0% shooting, including 47.6% from 3-point range). Her scoring average and shooting efficiency have improved tremendously from last season. Last season, she averaged 15.9 ppg (47.6% shooting, including 43.1% from 3-point range).

The Aces star is fresh off a commanding performance against the Seattle Storm. She dropped 28 points (12-of-18 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range) in a 96-63 win.

