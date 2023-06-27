Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm WNBA 2023: Where to watch, odds, predictions, rosters, and more

The Minnesota Lynx will host the Seattle Storm on Tuesday at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota‎. The game will be streamed at 08:00 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13, and Prime Video.

This is the first meeting in the 2023 WNBA season between the Minnesota Lynx and the Seattle Storm. Both the teams have not performed well so far this season. Both have a 4-9 record each and are in the bottom three in the standings. Each team will look to get a victory in order to move up in the standings.

Napheesa Collier, the best player on the Minnesota Lynx, has scored, at least, 20 points in the last four of the five games. The Lynx have gone on to win three out of those four games, where Collier scored, at least, 20 points. Collier is averaging 20.9 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game, 1.8 steals per game, and 1.0 blocks per game. Her impact on the game on both ends of the court cannot be understated. Expect Collier to have a big game against the Storm who struggle on the defensive end.

For the Storm, they will look to Jewell Loyd, the two-time WNBA champion, to lead them to a victory against the Lynx. Loyd is averaging 25.4 points per game and 3.7 assists per game. Loyd is capable of being an absolute offensive force on any given night. Recently, she scored 33 points against the Connecticut Sun (two-seed) and 39 points against the Dallas Wings (six-seed).

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Jewell Loyd dropped 39 points vs the Wings, the 2nd-most in a game in Storm franchise history.



Loyd has 229 points through her first 9 games this season, that's the most through the first 10 team games in Storm history. Jewell Loyd dropped 39 points vs the Wings, the 2nd-most in a game in Storm franchise history.Loyd has 229 points through her first 9 games this season, that's the most through the first 10 team games in Storm history. https://t.co/t3qzIY2nhQ

The Minnesota Lynx and the Seattle Storm are both looking to add a win and change the momentum of their season. While both teams have had good production from their star players, they have failed to convert those performances into wins. Ultimately, this game might come down to which team plays better defense and the production both teams can get from their rotation players.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm: Injury update

Minnesota Lynx: Jessica Shepard: Out (Illness), Diamond Miller: Questionable (Ankle), Aerial Powers: Out (Ankle), Natalie Achonwa: Out (Personal)

Seattle Storm: None

Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm: Predictions

Favorite: Lynx -2.5

Total: 163.5

The Minnesota Lynx are favored to win this outing against the Seattle Storm. The main force for the Storm will be Jewell Loyd's offense, but other than her, the Storm does not have many strong performers. The Lynx, given their home-court advantage, could come out on top. The Lynx have lost all the games (3) thus far where they were favored on the money line (-140) but will look to change that against the Storm.

We expect the Lynx to cover the money line and potentially lose out on the spread. Expect this to be a close game with a predicted score of 80-78. With Storm's offense lacking, it would be hard to cover the 163.5 points total.

