Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics Prediction & Game Preview - July 26, 2023 | WNBA

On Wednesday, July 26, the Minnesota Lynx and Washington Mystics will face off, with both teams looking to secure playoff basketball. Both teams are still in the hunt for a potential playoff place in their respective conference and will be looking to secure a win to continue their push.
Both teams will be missing a string of players due to injury. The injury reports look like this:
- Minnesota Lynx: Jessica Shepard, Tiffany Mitchell, Rachel Banham, and Natalie Achonwa.
- Washington Mystics: Shakira Austin, Elena Delle Donne, Kristi Toliver, and Ariel Atkins.
With neither team at full strength, both franchises will feel confident heading into Wednesday's game. However, the Mystics may feel they have a slight edge, as they boast a better win percentage on the season, tasting victory in 54.5% of their contests this season.
Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics: Prediction
Despite both rosters being far from full strength, the Lynx are likely entering the contest as slight favorites. Washington has won 12 of their 22 games this season and will feel like the Lynx could represent their 13th win.
Minnesota is also coming into a game following a loss in their last outing and could potentially be short on confidence. Las Vegas also has the Lynx listed as favorites for the upcoming contest, with a moneyline of -145.
Minnesota Lynx Roster
Washington Mystics Roster
Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx: Where to watch
You can watch this WNBA contest on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, WNBA League Pass, FUBO
The game will be played at Target Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.
Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx: Players to watch
Napheesa Collier is the Lynx's leading scorer and rebounder and will be looking to assert her dominance from the jump. While Kayla McBride and Diamond Miller will likely operate as secondary and tertiary options on both ends of the floor, to complete a trio of attacking talent that Minnesota will feel can give them the edge over Washington.
For the Mystics, Brittney Sykes is their primary offensive weapon, leading their scoring charts while also producing in the playmaking and rebounding department. Sykes will be backed up by Tianna Hawkins, who provides a robust presence on the glass and can turn rebounds into second-chance points.
Natasha Cloud will be the final piece to the Mystics' offensive puzzle and is coming into the contest following a 23-point night against the Phoenix Mercury in her last outing.
