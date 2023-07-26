Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics Prediction & Game Preview - July 26, 2023 | WNBA

On Wednesday, July 26, the Minnesota Lynx and Washington Mystics will face off, with both teams looking to secure playoff basketball. Both teams are still in the hunt for a potential playoff place in their respective conference and will be looking to secure a win to continue their push.

Both teams will be missing a string of players due to injury. The injury reports look like this:

Minnesota Lynx: Jessica Shepard, Tiffany Mitchell, Rachel Banham, and Natalie Achonwa.

Washington Mystics: Shakira Austin, Elena Delle Donne, Kristi Toliver, and Ariel Atkins.

With neither team at full strength, both franchises will feel confident heading into Wednesday's game. However, the Mystics may feel they have a slight edge, as they boast a better win percentage on the season, tasting victory in 54.5% of their contests this season.

Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics: Prediction

Despite both rosters being far from full strength, the Lynx are likely entering the contest as slight favorites. Washington has won 12 of their 22 games this season and will feel like the Lynx could represent their 13th win.

Minnesota is also coming into a game following a loss in their last outing and could potentially be short on confidence. Las Vegas also has the Lynx listed as favorites for the upcoming contest, with a moneyline of -145.

Minnesota Lynx Roster

Player and No. Position Diamond Miller (#1) Guard Lindsay Allen (#2) Guard Kayana Taylor (#4) Guard Rachel Banham (#15) Guard Kayla McBride (#21) Guard Tiffany Mitchell (#25) Guard Aerial Powers (#3) Forward Bridget Carleton (#6) Forward Jessica Shepard (#10) Forward Natalie Achonwa (#11) Forward Dorka Juhasz (#14) Forward Emily Engstler (#22) Forward Napheesa Collier (#24) Forward Nikolina Milic (#31) Forward

Washington Mystics Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Ariel Atkins G 5-10 ft 167 lbs JULY 30, 1996 5 yrs TEXAS-AUSTIN/USA Shakira Austin C-F 6-5 ft 190 lbs JULY 25, 2000 1 yrs MISSISSIPPI/USA Natasha Cloud G 5-10 ft 160 lbs FEBRUARY 22, 1992 7 yrs ST. JOSEPH'S (PA)/USA Elena Delle Donne F-G 6-5 ft 187 lbs SEPTEMBER 5, 1989 9 yrs DELAWARE/USA Queen Egbo F-C 6-4 ft 190 lbs JUNE 29, 2000 1 yrs BAYLOR/USA Cyesha Goree F 6-2 ft lbs AUGUST 4, 1993 R MICHIGAN/USA Linnae Harper G 5-7 ft 160 lbs JANUARY 31, 1995 2 yrs OHIO STATE/USA Tianna Hawkins F 6-3 ft 186 lbs MARCH 2, 1991 9 yrs MARYLAND/USA Myisha Hines-Allen F 6-1 ft 200 lbs MAY 30, 1996 5 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Li Meng G 6-0 ft 198 lbs JANUARY 2, 1995 R CHINA/CHINA Brittney Sykes G 5-9 ft 154 lbs FEBRUARY 7, 1994 6 yrs SYRACUSE/USA Kristi Toliver G 5-7 ft 130 lbs JANUARY 27, 1987 13 yrs MARYLAND/USA Shatori Walker-Kimbrough G 5-10 ft 140 lbs MAY 18, 1995 6 yrs MARYLAND/USA

Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx: Where to watch

You can watch this WNBA contest on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, WNBA League Pass, FUBO

The game will be played at Target Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx: Players to watch

Napheesa Collier is the Lynx's leading scorer and rebounder and will be looking to assert her dominance from the jump. While Kayla McBride and Diamond Miller will likely operate as secondary and tertiary options on both ends of the floor, to complete a trio of attacking talent that Minnesota will feel can give them the edge over Washington.

For the Mystics, Brittney Sykes is their primary offensive weapon, leading their scoring charts while also producing in the playmaking and rebounding department. Sykes will be backed up by Tianna Hawkins, who provides a robust presence on the glass and can turn rebounds into second-chance points.

Natasha Cloud will be the final piece to the Mystics' offensive puzzle and is coming into the contest following a 23-point night against the Phoenix Mercury in her last outing.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!