  • Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics Prediction & Game Preview - July 26, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 26, 2023 10:35 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Seattle Storm
Minnesota Lynx v Seattle Storm WNBA Preview

On Wednesday, July 26, the Minnesota Lynx and Washington Mystics will face off, with both teams looking to secure playoff basketball. Both teams are still in the hunt for a potential playoff place in their respective conference and will be looking to secure a win to continue their push.

Both teams will be missing a string of players due to injury. The injury reports look like this:

  • Minnesota Lynx: Jessica Shepard, Tiffany Mitchell, Rachel Banham, and Natalie Achonwa.
  • Washington Mystics: Shakira Austin, Elena Delle Donne, Kristi Toliver, and Ariel Atkins.

With neither team at full strength, both franchises will feel confident heading into Wednesday's game. However, the Mystics may feel they have a slight edge, as they boast a better win percentage on the season, tasting victory in 54.5% of their contests this season.

Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics: Prediction

Despite both rosters being far from full strength, the Lynx are likely entering the contest as slight favorites. Washington has won 12 of their 22 games this season and will feel like the Lynx could represent their 13th win.

Minnesota is also coming into a game following a loss in their last outing and could potentially be short on confidence. Las Vegas also has the Lynx listed as favorites for the upcoming contest, with a moneyline of -145.

Minnesota Lynx Roster

Player and No.

Position

Diamond Miller (#1)

Guard

Lindsay Allen (#2)

Guard

Kayana Taylor (#4)

Guard

Rachel Banham (#15)

Guard

Kayla McBride (#21)

Guard

Tiffany Mitchell (#25)

Guard

Aerial Powers (#3)

Forward

Bridget Carleton (#6)

Forward

Jessica Shepard (#10)

Forward

Natalie Achonwa (#11)

Forward

Dorka Juhasz (#14)

Forward

Emily Engstler (#22)

Forward

Napheesa Collier (#24)

Forward

Nikolina Milic (#31)

Forward

Washington Mystics Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Ariel Atkins
G5-10 ft167 lbsJULY 30, 19965 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Shakira Austin
C-F6-5 ft190 lbsJULY 25, 20001 yrsMISSISSIPPI/USA
Natasha Cloud
G5-10 ft160 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19927 yrsST. JOSEPH'S (PA)/USA
Elena Delle Donne
F-G6-5 ft187 lbsSEPTEMBER 5, 19899 yrsDELAWARE/USA
Queen Egbo
F-C6-4 ft190 lbsJUNE 29, 20001 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Cyesha Goree
F6-2 ftlbsAUGUST 4, 1993RMICHIGAN/USA
Linnae Harper
G5-7 ft160 lbsJANUARY 31, 19952 yrsOHIO STATE/USA
Tianna Hawkins
F6-3 ft186 lbsMARCH 2, 19919 yrsMARYLAND/USA
Myisha Hines-Allen
F6-1 ft200 lbsMAY 30, 19965 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Li Meng
G6-0 ft198 lbsJANUARY 2, 1995RCHINA/CHINA
Brittney Sykes
G5-9 ft154 lbsFEBRUARY 7, 19946 yrsSYRACUSE/USA
Kristi Toliver
G5-7 ft130 lbsJANUARY 27, 198713 yrsMARYLAND/USA
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
G5-10 ft140 lbsMAY 18, 19956 yrsMARYLAND/USA

Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx: Where to watch

You can watch this WNBA contest on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, WNBA League Pass, FUBO

The game will be played at Target Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx: Players to watch

Napheesa Collier is the Lynx's leading scorer and rebounder and will be looking to assert her dominance from the jump. While Kayla McBride and Diamond Miller will likely operate as secondary and tertiary options on both ends of the floor, to complete a trio of attacking talent that Minnesota will feel can give them the edge over Washington.

For the Mystics, Brittney Sykes is their primary offensive weapon, leading their scoring charts while also producing in the playmaking and rebounding department. Sykes will be backed up by Tianna Hawkins, who provides a robust presence on the glass and can turn rebounds into second-chance points.

Natasha Cloud will be the final piece to the Mystics' offensive puzzle and is coming into the contest following a 23-point night against the Phoenix Mercury in her last outing.

