NBA News: Minnesota Timberwolves reach a buyout with Allen Crabbe

Minnesota was Crabbe’s fourth team in the last four seasons.

Prior to the playoff eligibility deadline of March 1, the Minnesota Timberwolves have decided to waive shooting guard Allen Crabbe. The 26-year-old will now be available to be picked up by any squad that hopes to use him for the playoffs.

Crabbe has been away from the team for personal reasons for several games. Seems like it was always heading this way. https://t.co/uajanH3YNK — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 29, 2020

Crabbe could only play nine games in a T-Wolves uniform and averaged ordinary numbers in 3.2 points and 1.3 rebounds, while shooting just 32.4 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from deep. Despite his disappointing show in Minnesota, Allen holds respectable career averages of 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, while also boasting a 38.7% conversion from the three-point line.

Out of his $18.5 million contract, Crabbe had nearly $4.6 million remaining. This buyout could bring Minnesota under the luxury tax line, who were $894,000 above the luxury tax before this move.

Crabbe has suited up for the Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks in the past, before being waived by Minnesota, and will hope to be picked up by a postseason-bound team. On the other hand, the Timberwolves will look to dole out Crabbe's minutes to Malik Beasley, Josh Okogie, Jarrett Culver and Jaylen Nowell, while looking to build for the next season.