Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 13th , 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will visit the FedEx Forum to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a matchup of two young teams.

The Timberwolves are coming off a narrow loss against the New Orleans Pelicans in a high scoring (125-128) fixture. Whereas the Memphis Grizzlies are on a roll, holding a 10-game winning streak. It is the longest winning streak of the current season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been playing good basketball this season, with their youngsters taking charge. In their loss against the Pelicans, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards scored a combined 54 points. But Brandom Ingram stole the show with a late three-point jump shot to take the win.

The Timberwolves and Grizzlies have played twice so far this season, with both registering a win each. But this time around, the Grizzlies are in red-hot form with added support from their bench. They will be looking to extend their winning streak in this match-up.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Rookie Leandro Bolmaro will miss the game after being placed in the league’s health and safety protocols earlier this month. Twenty-two-year-old shooting guard Jaylen Nowell is listed as doubtful for the upcoming game, dealing with an ankle injury. Chris Finch will have all the other players available for rotation.

Player Name Status Reason Leandro Bolmaro Out Health and safety protocols Jaylen Nowell Doubtful Left ankle sprain

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Steven Adams has missed the last three games due to a non-COVID related illness, and is listed as questionable for the Minnesota game. Forward Yves Pons, who is on a two-way contract, will miss the upcoming match-up due to an ankle issue, apart from being placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Dillon Brooks is listed as out after picking up an ankle injury against the LA Clippers a couple of games back.

Player Name Status Reason Steven Adams Questionable Non-COVID illness Yves Pons Out Ankle soreness + Health and safety protocols Dillon Brooks Out Left ankle sprain

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

Veteran Patrick Beverly has been a defensive boost for the Timberwolves, starting at point-guard position. He shares playmaking duties with D’Angelo Russell, who is averaging 18.6 points and seven assists per game. Starting shooting guard Anthony Edwards, at such a young age, has produced amazing performances for Minnesota, averaging 22.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Jarred Vanderbilt has started in 29 of the Timberwolves’ 36 games, and is expected to start at the power-forward position. The team’s leading scorer (24.6 ppg), Karl-Anthony Towns, will start at center and will have to be productive right from the start.

Malik Beasley and Jaden McDaniel are expected to lead the scoring for the second unit, with Beasley coming off a strong performance from beyond the arc. Josh Okogie, Taurean Prince and Naz Reid are expected to get more minutes in the upcoming game.

Memphis Grizzlies

Point-guard Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in scoring, with 24.9 points per game. He will play at the one, alongside Desmond Bane in the shooting guard position. The duo have performed at a high level this season, facilitating their winning streak. Ziaire Williams has started the last two games and had a strong outing against the Warriors. He logged 17 points in 30 minutes and is likely to start at small forward.

Kyle Anderson has been effective on the defensive end and is expected to play a power forward role against the Timberwolves. Jaren Jackson Jr. has played center, filling in for Steven Adams. The 6’11’’ power forward has averaged a double-double in their last three games, averaging 20 points and 10.3 rebounds. In that same stretch, he averaged 2.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game.

Brandon Clarke and Tyus Jones will have a big role to play, contributing to the second unit’s offense. The duo combined for 31 points in the Golden State Warriors victory, coming off the bench. John Konchar, Xavier Tillman and De’Anthony Melton will see quite a few minutes in the rotation.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard – Patrick Beverly | Point Guard – D’Angelo Russell | Shooting Guard – Anthony Edwards | Power Forward – Jarred Vanderbilt | Center – Karl-Anthony Towns

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard – Ja Morant | Shooting Guard – Desmond Bane | Small Forward – Ziaire Williams | Power Forward – Kyle Anderson | Center – Jaren Jackson Jr.

