Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Friday.

The Celtics have struggled to find consistency all season. They sit at the 7th spot in the Eastern Conference and are 5-5 in their last ten matchups. Jayson Tatum and co. have the 12th-easiest schedule in the NBA. If they can pull up their socks over the next few games, they will be able to grab a decent playoff seed.

The Timberwolves' season, on the other hand, might be a foregone conclusion as they have been at the bottom of the Western Conference table nearly all year. Several players like Karl-Anthony Towns, Malik Beasley and Anthony Edwards are averaging great numbers, albeit in losses.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves were handed a huge blow when Malik Beasley recently went down with an injury. He was diagnosed with a Grade 3 hamstring injury and will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks.

On the bright side, D'Angelo Russell returned to the squad after nearly two months. He dropped 25 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal and a block in his return game against the Sacramento Kings, while shooting 4-7 from the three-point line.

Josh Okogie was out for personal reasons and didn't play in the Timberwolves' last game against the Indiana Pacers. He is listed as probable for Friday's game but is expected to play.

Jaylen Nowell, who hurt his lower leg, is doubtful for the game.

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow's game at Boston:



PROBABLE

Josh Okogie – Personal Reasons



DOUBTFUL

Jaylen Nowell- Right Tibia Contusion



OUT

Malik Beasley – Left Hamstring Injury — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) April 8, 2021

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics boast a largely healthy roster for their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The only player on the injury report is Evan Fournier, who will be out for at least a week due to the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Fournier has played in just 4 games for the Celtics this season. He went scoreless in his debut game, shooting 0-10, but redeemed himself against the Houston Rockets by dropping 23 points, including 7-11 from three.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

With Malik Beasley out, the Minnesota Timberwolves lineup will look a little different.

Karl-Anthony Towns continues to lead the team in scoring and rebounds, averaging 24.8 points and 11.1 boards a game, and will likely retain his center position.

D'Angelo Russell will take on the role of the shooting guard, while Ricky Rubio will play the point guard. Rookie of the Year frontrunner Anthony Edwards will start as the usual small forward. Finally, Jaden McDaniels will be the starting power forward.

Boston Celtics

With a largely healthy roster, the Boston Celtics will likely use their usual starting lineup. Four-time All-Star Kemba Walker will start as the point guard, while defensive guard Marcus Smart will be the shooting guard.

Jaylen Brown will play the small forward instead of the two-guard, while two-time All-Star Jayson Tatum will retain his power forward position. Robert Williams III will be the starting center, with Tristan Thompson coming off the bench.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - Ricky Rubio | Shooting Guard - D'Angelo Russell | Small Forward - Anthony Edwards | Power Forward - Jaden McDaniels | Center - Karl-Anthony Towns

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart | Small Forward - Jaylen Brown | Power Forward - Jayson Tatum | Center - Robert Williams III

