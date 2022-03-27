Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 27th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves are traveling to Boston to take on the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in a matchup between two teams with postseason aspirations.

Minnesota are having consistency issues this season as they find themselves the seventh seed in the Western Conference standings with a record of 43-32. The Timberwolves have won seven of their last 10 games coming into this matchup. They are 18-19 on the road this season and are less than three games behind the fourth seed, the Utah Jazz, in the West.

Meanwhile, the hosts seem to have turned a corner after a poor start to the season, and have won nine of their last ten games and seem to pose a legitimate threat to other teams in the Eastern Conference. They have a 25-12 record at TD Garden this season and will once again bank on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to come up with the goods along with their impenetrable defense.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Timberwolves are coming into this game with Jordan McLaughlin and Malik Beaslet being monitored on a day-to-day basis due to ankle injuries. Jaden McDaniels is out with an ankle injury.

Player Status Reason Jaden McDaniels Out Ankle Malik Beasley Out Ankle Jordan McLaughlin Questionable Ankle

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Celtics are coming into this game with superstar Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown being monitored on a day-to-day basis due to respective knee injuries but are probable. Al Horford is out citing personal reasons.

Player Status Reason Al Horford Out Personal Jayson Tatum Probable Knee Jaylen Brown Probable Knee

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics Betting Odds and Spreads - March 27, 2022

Teams Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Minnesota Timberwolves 43-32 +195 O 226.5 +6 Boston Celtics 46-28 -240 U 226.5 -6

The Celtics are favored coming into this game because of their recent run of form as they have won nine of their last 10 outings in the NBA. What is also factored is their incredible defense and the form of their star duo in Brown and Tatum.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Minnesota Timberwolves

Kal-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.5 PPG this season. . Anthony Edwards is averaging nearly 21 PPG this season. The Timberwolves have won 7 of their last 10 games.

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is averaging 27 PPG this season. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.2 PPG this season. The Celtics are on a five-game winning streak.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown will be the guards for the Celtics in this game while the forwards will be Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams. The center of this lineup will be Robert Williams III.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves will see Patrick Beverley and D'Angelo Russell man the backcourt, while the forwards in this lineup will be Anthony Edwards and Jared Vanderbilt. Karl-Anthony Towns will start as the center against the Celtics and will be hoping to continue his rich vein of form.

Boston are on a five-game winning streak. Minnesota have won 7 of their last 10 games. The Celtics have won 25 games at home this season.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

G: Patrick Beverley; G: D'Angelo Russell; F: Anthony Edwards; F: Jarred Vanderbilt; C: Karl-Anthony Towns.

Boston Celtics

G: Marcus Smart; G: Jaylen Brown; F: Jayson Tatum; F: Grant Williams; C: Robert Williams III.

