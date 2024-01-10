Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | Jan. 10, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves (26-10) visit the Boston Celtics (28-8) on Wednesday, Jan. 10. Minnesota will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back, having defeated the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, Jan. 9. As such, the Celtics will come into their game against the Western Conference leaders with a rest advantage.

Furthermore, according to Sean Grande, who is the voice of the Celtics on the radio, Minnesota's travel plans have been disrupted due to bad weather in Orlando. Rather than landing in Boston overnight, the Timberwolves will now arrive in Boston just seven hours before tip-off, giving them less time to prepare and disrupting their usual routine.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Minnesota Timberwolves (26-10) vs. Boston Celtics (28-8)

Date and Time: Jan. 10, 2024 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: TD Garden, Boston

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics: Preview

The Boston Celtics will be sweating on the availability of three players heading into their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jrue Holiday, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis are all listed as questionable heading into the day. Jayson Tatum, who missed Boston's recent loss to the Indiana Pacers, is expected to be back in the rotation.

The Minnesota Timberwolves could be without Jaylen Clark, Luka Garza, Leonard Miller, Daishen Nix and Josh Minott, as they were all absent from the team's win over Orlando on Tuesday. Still, Chris Finch will likely have his primary rotation available against the Celtics.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics: Starting lineups

The Boston Celtics starting lineup could look like this: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis.

Boston has enough depth to cover one or two absences in their rotation. As such, if Holiday and Porzingis are ruled out of Wednesday's game, Sam Hauser and Al Horford would likely step into the starting five.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' starting lineup could look like this: Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

Minnestoa's size and length in the frontcourt are incredibly difficult for teams to contend with. However, the Celtics have no problem living on the perimeter and will force the Timberwolves to adjust their schemes.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics: Betting tips

Jayson Tatum enters the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with odds of -120 to score over 25.5 points. He's -128 on the under. Tatum has scored more than 25.5 points in six of his last 10 games. Having missed the Celtics' most recent game, Tatum should be well rested and could potentially have a big scoring night against a potential NBA Finals matchup.

Anthony Edwards is one of the most explosive scorers in the NBA. The Minnesota Timberwolves start enters the game against the Boston Celtics with odds of -106 to score over 27.5 points, while he's -120 on the under. Edwards has scored more than 27.5 points in six of his last games. However, a potential matchup against Jrue Holiday could be a difficult task for him to overcome.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics: Prediction

The Boston Celtics enter their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves as considerable favorites. They're -6.5 on the spread and -270 on the money line. Their rest advantage and Minnesota's travel issues are both significant factors that could give the Celtics a potential advantage. Furthermore, playing on their home court will likely boost their role players.

Still, the Timberwolves aren't an easy out. They're top of the Western Conference for a reason and have already secured a win over the Celtics this season. As such, the Celtics will need to be at their best to take advantage of Minnesota's tired legs and should look to control the tempo of the game from the opening tip.