Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 14th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The undefeated Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets finish their preseason campaign in a game on Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

After beating the Los Angeles Clippers, the Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to end their friendly games on a winning note. Head coach Chris Finch will likely give his regulars their usual minutes as they are about to start their NBA campaign.

For Steve Nash, only Kyrie Irving is ineligible to play after the Brooklyn Nets decided to bench him unless he becomes a full participant in all the team’s activities. That being said, Nash will most likely monitor the minutes of Kevin Durant and James Harden. He wants them to be fresh now that Irving will not be allowed to play without getting the vaccine.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

D’Angelo Russell is a late scratch for rest while Jordan McLaughlin has been ruled out for a right groin strain. Josh Okogie, who complained of right ankle soreness, is questionable. Patrick Beverly continues to be out due to suspension.

Without their primary ball handlers, the Timberwolves could start Jaylen Nowell, who had a decent game against the LA Clippers.

Player: Status: Reason: D'Angelo Russell Out Rest Jordan McLaughlin Out Injury/Illness - Right Groin; Strain Josh Okogie Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Soreness Patrick Beverley Out Suspension

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Brooklyn Nets’ roster has a clean bill of health but will miss Kyrie Irving. Irving’s absence in the preseason has allowed Nash to tinker with his lineup. Joe Harris has been starting in his place for the past few games already and will likely do so in the game against the Timberwolves.

Player: Status: Reason: Kyrie Irving Out Ineligible to Play

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets:

Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves in a game against the Denver Nuggets

Head coach Chris Finch could retain the same starting five he rolled out the last game except for Jaylen Nowell at point guard. Anthony Edwards will look to build on another solid showing by starting at the shooting guard position

All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns will man the middle. Malik Beasley will occupy the small forward slot with the surprisingly good Jaden McDaniels slotting in beside Towns at power forward.

Brooklyn Nets

Steve Nash will most likely stay with this lineup when the regular season starts. James Harden will direct the plays with sharpshooter Joe Harris at the shooting guard slot. Kevin Durant will play power forward and Bruce Brown Jr. at the small forward position.

Blake Griffin at center is expected to be Nash’s decision unless he opts to give him a breather.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets

Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard – Jaylen Nowell | Shooting Guard – Anthony Edwards | Small Forward – Malik Beasley | Power Forward – Jaden McDaniels | Center – Karl-Anthony Towns

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard – James Harden | Shooting Guard – Joe Harris | Small Forward – Bruce Brown Jr. | Power Forward – Kevin Durant | Center – Blake Griffin

