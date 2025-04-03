  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 3 | NBA 2024-25 season

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 3 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Apr 03, 2025 12:37 GMT
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn

Brooklyn Nets host the Minnesota Timberwolves for Thursday night's clash at Barclays Center. Despite both teams already playing 76 games this campaign, this will be their first meeting.

Ad

Both teams will enter the contest riding multiple-game win streaks. The Nets lodged back-to-back wins on the road against the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks. Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards and company clinched wins over significantly better squads – the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets.

The Wolves’ last clash against the Nuggets, in particular, will be a major confidence booster. Trailing by 15 points early in the contest, Chris Finch’s men clawed back to clinch a 140-139 comeback win in overtime.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“That might have been the best game of my life, like, that I've been a part of,” Ant exclaimed during the postgame locker room interview.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Given Minnesota’s recent run, their .579 winning percentage, and the Nets’ extensive injury list, the Timberwolves will head into this clash as clear favorites.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 3

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart

The Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to start with Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert.

Ad
Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Mike ConleyAnthony EdwardsJaden McDanielsJulius RandleRudy Gobert
Donte DiVincenzoNickeil Alexander-WalkerJaylen ClarkJoe InglesNaz Reid
Rob DillinghamLeonard MillerLuka Garza
Bones Hyland
Ad

Brooklyn Nets starting lineup and depth chart

The Brooklyn Nets’ projected starting lineup includes Reece Beekman, Keon Johnson, Maxwell Lewis, Trendon Watford and Nic Claxton.

Point

Guard

Shooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Reece BeekmanKeon JohnsonMaxwell LewisTrendon WatfordNic Claxton
Tyson EtienneTyrese MartinDariq WhiteheadTosan EvbuomwanDrew Timme
Ad

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets Injury Reports for Apr. 3

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

The Minnesota Timberwolves are fairly fit for the Brooklyn Nets clash with no key pieces added to the injury report. Terrence Shannon Jr. is the only addition, ruled out due to strain in his right groin.

Brooklyn Nets injury report

The Brooklyn Nets have a lengthy injury report for tonight’s contest. Noah Clowney (right ankle), Cameron Johnson (lower back), De’Anthony Melton (left knee), Day’Ron Sharpe (right knee), Cam Thomas (left hamstring) and Ziaire Williams (rest) will miss the game. Jalen Wilson is listed as “questionable” and D’Angelo Russell is “probable” due to right ankle soreness.

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी