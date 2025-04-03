Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 3 | NBA 2024-25 season

Brooklyn Nets host the Minnesota Timberwolves for Thursday night's clash at Barclays Center. Despite both teams already playing 76 games this campaign, this will be their first meeting.

Both teams will enter the contest riding multiple-game win streaks. The Nets lodged back-to-back wins on the road against the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks. Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards and company clinched wins over significantly better squads – the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets.

The Wolves’ last clash against the Nuggets, in particular, will be a major confidence booster. Trailing by 15 points early in the contest, Chris Finch’s men clawed back to clinch a 140-139 comeback win in overtime.

“That might have been the best game of my life, like, that I've been a part of,” Ant exclaimed during the postgame locker room interview.

Given Minnesota’s recent run, their .579 winning percentage, and the Nets’ extensive injury list, the Timberwolves will head into this clash as clear favorites.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 3

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart

The Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to start with Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Mike Conley Anthony Edwards Jaden McDaniels Julius Randle Rudy Gobert Donte DiVincenzo Nickeil Alexander-Walker Jaylen Clark Joe Ingles Naz Reid Rob Dillingham Leonard Miller Luka Garza Bones Hyland

Brooklyn Nets starting lineup and depth chart

The Brooklyn Nets’ projected starting lineup includes Reece Beekman, Keon Johnson, Maxwell Lewis, Trendon Watford and Nic Claxton.

Point

Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Reece Beekman Keon Johnson Maxwell Lewis Trendon Watford Nic Claxton Tyson Etienne Tyrese Martin Dariq Whitehead Tosan Evbuomwan Drew Timme

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets Injury Reports for Apr. 3

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

The Minnesota Timberwolves are fairly fit for the Brooklyn Nets clash with no key pieces added to the injury report. Terrence Shannon Jr. is the only addition, ruled out due to strain in his right groin.

Brooklyn Nets injury report

The Brooklyn Nets have a lengthy injury report for tonight’s contest. Noah Clowney (right ankle), Cameron Johnson (lower back), De’Anthony Melton (left knee), Day’Ron Sharpe (right knee), Cam Thomas (left hamstring) and Ziaire Williams (rest) will miss the game. Jalen Wilson is listed as “questionable” and D’Angelo Russell is “probable” due to right ankle soreness.

