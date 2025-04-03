  • home icon
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction and Betting Tips | Apr. 3, 2025

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 03, 2025 08:42 GMT
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets prediction, betting tips and more for Apr. 3 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Minnesota Timberwolves will continue a crucial five-game road trip with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. Minnesota, which outlasted the Denver Nuggets 140-139 in double overtime on Tuesday, looks to climb the Western Conference standings with another win. The Timberwolves could nail an outright playoff berth if they finish their road swing with a winning record.

Meanwhile, the Nets are limping to the finish line with an injury-depleted roster. Six players will be in street clothes when the team hosts the Timberwolves. Jalen Wilson (ankle) and D’Angelo Russell (ankle) are iffy with injuries.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Barclays Center will host the Timberwolves-Nets showdown. Basketball fans can stream the action via an NBA League Pass subscription.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-750) vs. Nets (+525)

Odds: Timberwolves (-12.5) vs. Nets (+12.5)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves (o216.5 -110) vs. Nets (u216.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves grabbed the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference following their epic double-overtime win against the Denver Nuggets. They can’t afford a slip-up by losing to a team hobbled with injuries. The Timberwolves’ assignment will be clear ahead of their visit to Brooklyn. They cannot be complacent and waste the advantage they fought hard for two nights ago in Denver.

The Brooklyn Nets are on a two-game winning run despite playing without several key players. They have been relying on their defense to eke out wins against the Washington Wizards (115-112) and Dallas Mavericks (113-109).

The Nets can make the Timberwolves’ lives more complicated by sustaining their defensive effort and by keeping their turnovers low.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets predicted starting lineups

Timberwolves

PG: Mike Conley | SG: Anthony Edwards | SF: Jaden McDaniesl | PF: Julius Randle | C: Rudy Gobert

Nets

PG: D’Angelo Russell | SG: Keon Johnson | SF: Ziaire Williams | PF: Trendon Watford | C: Nic Claxton

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets betting tips

Naz Reid finished the game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday with two points in 10 minutes before he was ejected. He should be looking to redeem himself after the ugly brawl that resulted in multiple ejections and suspensions. Reid, averaging 12.5 points per game, could have a big scoring night against the hosts and top his 11.5 (O/U) points prop.

Julius Randle has been on a roll in his last three games, averaging 25.7 ppg during that span. Like Reid, he could take advantage of the home team’s injury-riddled frontline and beat his 18.5 (O/U) points prop.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets prediction

The Timberwolves are desperate for wins in their chase for an outright playoff spot. They can’t afford to waste their epic victory in Denver with a loss to a limping team with nothing to play for. Minnesota should take care of business with a win that beats the -12.5 spread.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
