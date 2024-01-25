Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction and betting tips | Jan. 25, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets matchup is one of the seven NBA games scheduled for Thursday. This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season, with the last meeting being on April 4, 2023, a game that Minnesota won 107-102.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 25.

The Timberwolves lead the all-time series 37-28 against the Nets. Minnesota won the most recent matchup behind Anthony Edwards’ 23 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks. Spencer Dinwiddie had 30 points, three rebounds, six assists and one block for Brooklyn.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets game is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 25, at Barclays Center. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on YES and Bally Sports North Extra. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-188) vs. Nets (+158)

Spread: Timberwolves (-4.5) vs. Nets (+4.5)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves -110 (o217.5) vs. Nets -110 (u217.5)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets preview

The Timberwolves(31-13) are tied for the best record in the West. They beat the Washington Wizards 118-107 on Wednesday. Edwards had 38 points, five assists and three rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert scored 27 points and 19 points, respectively. The win was crucial as Minnesota dropped its previous two games against the OKC Thunder and Charlotte Hornets.

The Nets have continued to drop down the Eastern Conference standings and are now 11th with a 17-26 record. Brooklyn lost its past two games, with the most recent being a 108-103 defeat in the hands of city rivals New York Knicks.

Mikal Bridges seemed like a lone warrior as he put up 36 points, five assists and five rebounds. He will need more support if the Nets are to upset the Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets starting lineups

Mike Conley missed Wednesday’s game with an illness. He is day-to-day for the Brooklyn contest as well. Jaylen Clark remains out with an Achilles injury. Minnesota coach Chris Finch should start Edwards, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Towns, Jaden McDaniels and Gobert.

The Nets continue to deal with player injuries, as Ben Simmons (out, back), Day’Ron Sharpe (out, knee) and Dariq Whitehead (out, left shin stress reaction) won’t play Thursday. Cam Johnson is questionable with a left shoulder contusion. Brooklyn coach Jacque Vaughn should start Dinwiddie, Bridges, Lonnie Walker IV, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets betting tips

Karl-Anthony Towns has an over/under of 24.5 points for the game. He averages 25.0 points in 12 games against Brooklyn. Towns scored 62 against the Hornets on Monday. He looks set to score over 24.5 points on Thursday.

Mikal Bridges has an over/under of 22.5 points for the game. He is the primary scorer for the Nets and should easily score more than 22.5 points.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets prediction

The Timberwolves are favored on the road by the oddsmakers. Their performances have slightly wobbled in the recent past, however, they should have enough in the tank to cover the spread for a win in Brooklyn.

Minnesota and Brooklyn have two of the best defenders in Gobert and Bridges. This could be a low-scoring affair, with the team total being under 217.5 points.

