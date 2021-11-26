Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 26, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves are playing their best basketball of the season, heading into a Friday matchup at the Charlotte Hornets in the Spectrum Center. Minnesota’s five-game winning run is predicated on their defense, and they’ll need that element to be in top shape against the Hornets, who are also on a roll, having won seven of their past eight games.
Anthony Edwards had a monster game, with 33 points and 14 rebounds and six assists in the Timberwolves' 113-101 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Meanwhile, although Karl-Anthony Towns did not have his usual numbers (11 points, six rebounds, four assists) because of early foul trouble, he was invaluable in the crucial stages of the game for Minnesota (9-9) because of his defense.
Charlotte (12-8) regained its stride after a five-game losing skid cooled its 5-2 start. Although the Hornets can be splashy on offense, their defense has also underpinned the surge in their past eight games. Charlotte's defensive rating of 103.9 was third in the league in that span.
The matchup between the Timberwolves and the Hornets will be a game between two athletic and talented teams that put a premium on defense.
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
The Timberwolves have a fairly healthy roster except for Patrick Beverly (adductor) and Josh Okogie (back). Beverly has been ruled out, and Okogie is questionable.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
Mason Plumlee is the only significant name on the Hornets’ injury list. The rest of the names on the list have been assigned to the G-League.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets:
Predicted Lineups
Minnesota Timberwolves
Without Beverly, Malik Beasley could start in his place at shooting guard. D’Angelo Russell will resume his play-calling duties.
The forwards will continue to be Edwards and Jarred Vanderbilt. Towns, a two-time All-Star, will carry on with his regular starting center role.
Charlotte Hornets
Coach James Borrego could roll out a small ball unit if Mason Plumlee is not cleared to play. P.J. Washington could take his place. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier will form the Hornets’ fast and athletic backcourt.
The much-improved Miles Bridges will play power forward alongside former All-Star Gordon Hayward as the small forward.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets:
Starting fives
Minnesota Timberwolves
Point Guard - D’Angelo Russell | Shooting Guard - Malik Beasley | Small Forward - Anthony Edwards | Power Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt | Center - Karl-Anthony Towns
Charlotte Hornets
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Point Guard - LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier | Small Forward - Gordon Hayward | Power Forward - Miles Bridges | Center - P.J. Washington