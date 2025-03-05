  • home icon
  Basketball
  NBA
  Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 5 | NBA 2024-25 Season

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 5 | NBA 2024-25 Season

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Mar 05, 2025 11:22 GMT
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
NBA: Charlotte Hornets vs the Minnesota Timberwolves Timberwolves (Credits: IMAGN)

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Wednesday. This will be the second and final time that these two teams face each other this season. On Nov. 4, the Timberwolves defeated the Hornets 114-93.

The Wolves (34-29) are No. 7 in the Western Conference standings. They are coming off back-to-back wins over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday and the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. On the other hand, the Hornets (14-46) have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. They are trying to arrest a seven-game skid.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury report

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Rudy Gobert (back) won't be suiting up against the Hornets on Wednesday.

Charlotte Hornets injury report

Jusuf Nurkic (back) and Taj Gibson (illness) have been deemed as probable in this matchup against the Timberwolves. However, Josh Okogie (hamstring) has been confirmed to be out for this game. In addition, Brandon Miller (wrist), Grant Williams (ACL), and Tre Mann (back) have all been ruled out for the season.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Minnesota Timberwolves

Starters2nd unit3rd unit
Mike Conley Jr.Donte DiVincenzoRob Dillingham
Anthony EdwardsNickeil Alexander-WalkerJaylen Clark
Jaden McDanielsTerrence Shannon Jr.Leonard Miller
Julius RandleJosh Minott
Naz ReidLuka GarzaJesse Edwards
Charlotte Hornets

Starters2nd unit3rd unit
LaMelo BallSeth CurryElfrid Payton
Nick Smith Jr.DaQuan JeffriesMalachi Flynn
Josh GreenDamion BaughWendell Moore Jr.
Miles BridgesTidjane SalaunMoussa Diabate
Mark WilliamsJusuf Nurkic
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets: Key matchups

Julius Randle vs Miles Bridges

Randle is trying to get back to his prolific self as he bounces back from injuries sustained this season. Bridges, meanwhile, has been a steady contributor to the Hornets over the past two years, averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

Jaden McDaniels vs Josh Green

McDaniels and Green play the role of 3-and-D players for their respective teams. As far as shooting goes, Green is having a better season thus far than McDaniels, as the Hornets wing is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc in comparison to the Wolves forward's 32.8% outside shooting clip.

Anthony Edwards vs LaMelo Ball

Both of these starting guards have All-Star credentials, as well as explosive scoring skills. Edwards, the first overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, is having the best scoring season of his career as he puts up 27.6 points per game. Ball, who was taken third overall in the same Draft, is likewise averaging his career-high (26.1 points a night).

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
हिन्दी