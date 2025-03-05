Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 5 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Wednesday. This will be the second and final time that these two teams face each other this season. On Nov. 4, the Timberwolves defeated the Hornets 114-93.

Ad

The Wolves (34-29) are No. 7 in the Western Conference standings. They are coming off back-to-back wins over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday and the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. On the other hand, the Hornets (14-46) have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. They are trying to arrest a seven-game skid.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury report

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Rudy Gobert (back) won't be suiting up against the Hornets on Wednesday.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Charlotte Hornets injury report

Jusuf Nurkic (back) and Taj Gibson (illness) have been deemed as probable in this matchup against the Timberwolves. However, Josh Okogie (hamstring) has been confirmed to be out for this game. In addition, Brandon Miller (wrist), Grant Williams (ACL), and Tre Mann (back) have all been ruled out for the season.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Minnesota Timberwolves

Ad

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Mike Conley Jr. Donte DiVincenzo Rob Dillingham Anthony Edwards Nickeil Alexander-Walker Jaylen Clark Jaden McDaniels Terrence Shannon Jr. Leonard Miller Julius Randle Josh Minott Naz Reid Luka Garza Jesse Edwards

Ad

Charlotte Hornets

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit LaMelo Ball Seth Curry Elfrid Payton Nick Smith Jr. DaQuan Jeffries Malachi Flynn Josh Green Damion Baugh Wendell Moore Jr. Miles Bridges Tidjane Salaun Moussa Diabate Mark Williams Jusuf Nurkic

Ad

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets: Key matchups

Julius Randle vs Miles Bridges

Randle is trying to get back to his prolific self as he bounces back from injuries sustained this season. Bridges, meanwhile, has been a steady contributor to the Hornets over the past two years, averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

Jaden McDaniels vs Josh Green

McDaniels and Green play the role of 3-and-D players for their respective teams. As far as shooting goes, Green is having a better season thus far than McDaniels, as the Hornets wing is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc in comparison to the Wolves forward's 32.8% outside shooting clip.

Ad

Anthony Edwards vs LaMelo Ball

Both of these starting guards have All-Star credentials, as well as explosive scoring skills. Edwards, the first overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, is having the best scoring season of his career as he puts up 27.6 points per game. Ball, who was taken third overall in the same Draft, is likewise averaging his career-high (26.1 points a night).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback