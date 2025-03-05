Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves square off against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. A win by the visiting Wolves will secure them the season series after dominating the first encounter 114-93 in early November. Ant-Man and Co. will play the Hornets on short rest but remain favorites versus the reeling home team.

Meanwhile, the Hornets will try to even the season series against the Timberwolves and snap a seven-game losing slump. LaMelo Ball is available, but the hosts will be without Tre Mann, Brandon Miller, Josh Okogie and Grant Williams. Jusuf Nurkic is also on the Hornets’ injury report due to lower back tightness.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Spectrum Center in Charlotte host the Timberwolves-Hornets rematch. Basketball fans can also catch the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-370) vs Hornets (+290)

Odds: Timberwolves (-8.5) vs. Hornets (+8.5)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves (o223.0 -110) vs. Hornets (u223.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets preview

Defense will be key for the Minnesota Timberwolves if they want to sweep the Charlotte Hornets in their season series. In the first meeting between the two teams, the Wolves shackled the Hornets to 10-for-42 shooting from deep (23.8%). If the visitors can sustain that defensive gem, they will likely roll to another victory.

However, the Timberwolves have to be wary about giving up too many fastbreak points. Charlotte stubbornly stayed within striking distance by holding a 24-8 edge in transition points.

For Hornets coach Charles Lee, having someone punish Minnesota’s attention on LaMelo Ball will be critical. Miles Bridges, Josh Green, Mark Williams and Nick Smith Jr. have to take advantage of their opportunities caused by Ball’s gravity on offense.

Charlotte’s turnovers were a big reason why they fell behind early against the Timberwolves in November. They can’t afford to be careless with the ball in the rematch.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets predicted starting lineups

Timberwolves

PG: Mike Conley | SG: Anthony Edwards | SG: Nickeil Alexander-Walker | PF: Jaden McDaniels | C: Naz Reid

Hornets

PG: LaMelo Ball | SG: Nick Smith Jr. | SF: Josh Green | PF: Miles Bridges | C: Mark Williams

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets betting tips

Naz Reid led the Timberwolves in their November win against the Hornets with 25 points. He also dropped 23 points on Tuesday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. The sweet-shooting big man likely has another solid scoring night against Charlotte’s injury-hampered roster and top 18.5 (O/U) points prop.

Miles Bridges has carried a bigger load on offense due to injuries to key players. He's averaging 26.5 PPG in March. Bridges will have another key role in the rematch against the Timberwolves and likely top his 19.5 (O/U) points prop.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves play the Charlotte Hornets less than 24 hours after subduing the Sixers 126-112. Chris Finch could also hold out Julius Randle for the second night of a back-to-back set. Still, they could sweep the season series versus Charlotte and beat the -8.5 spread.

