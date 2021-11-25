Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - November 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The sizzling Minnesota Timberwolves will meet another streaking team in the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at the Spectrum Center. Minnesota’s on a season-high five-game winning run with the Miami Heat being their last victims.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will rely again on Anthony Edwards, who probably had the most complete game of his career versus the Heat. He finished with 33 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals. The ultra-talented sophomore also had what was potentially the dunk of the year, if not for the offensive foul called on this attempt.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter It didn't count but ... THIS DUNK FROM ANTHONY EDWARDS 😮 It didn't count but ... THIS DUNK FROM ANTHONY EDWARDS 😮 https://t.co/mBzIBbPRaj

The Charlotte Hornets will have just a quick layover for the match against the Minnesota Timberwolves before another brutal road trip. They are 7-1 in their last eight games and are playing their best basketball in years.

Terry Rozier, LaMelo Ball and Kelly Oubre Jr. all had double figures in scoring to lead the Charlotte Hornets’ balanced attack. Charlotte’s unselfish play has been buoyed by their ability to take care of the ball in recent games. It’s no wonder they have a more flowing offense that is sprinkled with Miles Bridges’ rim-rattling dunks.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Friday, November 26th; 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, November 27th; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have rediscovered their defensive identity in their current winning streak. [Photo: Dunking with Wolves]

The doomsayers were having a field day announcing the Minnesota Timberwolves' demise after falling to a 4-9 record in their loss to the Phoenix Suns. Minnesota silenced the critics with four straight wins, which the detractors would say were against struggling teams. The win against the Miami Heat was their statement win of the season, proving that they can beat any team when they are engaged on defense.

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ defense started on the right note at the start of the season. It somehow regressed, which was why they struggled even in games where they could have clearly won. That has changed in their recent run. They are now back as one of the top teams in defensive rating, which is evident in the string of games won.

Against the electrifying attack of the Charlotte Hornets, that defense will have to do another herculean job for the Minnesota Timberwolves to win.

Key Player - Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards has stood out for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season in so many ways. But what has made this season distinct is his ability to take over games when it matters the most. As impressive as Karl-Anthony Towns has been, the Timberwolves seem to lack that go-to guy in critical moments since Jimmy Butler was traded.

NBA @NBA



33 PTS | 14 REB | 6 AST Anthony Edwards puts up BIG numbers in the @Timberwolves 5th straight win!33 PTS | 14 REB | 6 AST Anthony Edwards puts up BIG numbers in the @Timberwolves 5th straight win!33 PTS | 14 REB | 6 AST https://t.co/odDMdKakII

The uber-athletic Edwards has shown this season for the Minnesota Timberwolves that he can be that guy. Against the Miami Heat’s aggressive defense, the sophomore sensation simply managed to score at the right moment to keep the team’s momentum going or to stop a run. The game will only grow easier for him with more experience and with improved shooting.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - DeAngelo Russell | G - Malik Beasley | F - Anthony Edwards | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets' starting backcourt is beginning to look like one of the best in the NBA. [Photo: CLTure]

There were several questions about how Terry Rozier will impact the Charlotte Hornets once he gets back from a lengthy injury recovery. Some were predicting that chemistry and rotation will be awkward and out of sync once he’s inserted. Those predictions only got worse when the Hornets struggled in the first few games of Rozier’s return.

The Charlotte Hornets’ uneven performance was probably just hiccups with the way Terry Rozier has helped the team. Rozier’s scoring ability has never been in doubt since he led the team in scoring last season. It’s his defense that has surprised many with the way he’s playing.

Against the aggressive and athletic Orlando Magic team, the 27-year old made his presence felt on both ends of the floor. He had game-highs of 27 points and 6 steals. No one else had three steals, which only emphasized just how active Rozier had been on defense for the Charlotte Hornets.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

Even when his jumpers do not jump out of the score sheet, LaMelo Ball still influences the game in a way that only superstars can. The reigning Rookie of the Year finished with 22 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, numbers which are now modest by his standards.

Ball’s ability to diagnose an NBA defense is just very impressive given how young he is. The Charlotte Hornets’ attack becomes more difficult to plan against when the 20-year old unselfishly just sets up teammates every time he’s on the floor.

His 38.8% shooting from downtown has also caused more problems for the defense as he can now light them up from distance.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo LaMelo Ball now has three career triple-doubles, tied for 4th most in NBA history at age 20 or younger.



The only players with more are Luka Dončić (21), Magic Johnson (7) and LeBron James (5). LaMelo Ball now has three career triple-doubles, tied for 4th most in NBA history at age 20 or younger.The only players with more are Luka Dončić (21), Magic Johnson (7) and LeBron James (5). https://t.co/pspRhROH9U

The variety and depth of the Charlotte Hornets’ attack are substantially reliant on how LaMelo Ball directs the play and delivers the ball. He makes the team tick with his uncanny vision and reading of the game.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Gordon Hayward | F - Miles Bridges | C - Mason Plumlee

Timberwolves vs Hornets Match Prediction

The game between the Minnesota Timberwolves versus the Charlotte Hornets is definitely going to be a slambang affair. Both teams have thoroughbreds on their lineup who can run up and down the floor and jump out of the building.

This will be a classic matchup of offense vs defense. The Charlotte Hornets are 6-2 at home, mainly due to their sizzling offense at home. On their home floor, that offense might just be enough to tow them past the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Where to watch the Timberwolves vs Hornets game

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Bally Sports Charlotte and Bally Sports North will also air the matchup locally as it happens.

Edited by Parimal