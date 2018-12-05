NBA 2018-19, Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets: Preview and Prediction

Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves (12-12) vs Charlotte Hornets (11-12), Target Center

Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets face off against each other at the Target Center in Minnesota tonight. The Wolves are coming off a victory against the Houston Rockets whereas the Hornets lost their previous match to the New Orleans Pelicans, so there's no doubt where the momentum lies at the moment.

The Charlotte Hornets perspective

The Hornets will be looking to end their two-game losing streak tonight. They have lost six of their last 10 games and have dropped below the .500 mark for the season.

They lost to the Pelicans on Sunday by the score of 119-109 at home. Frank Kaminsky led the scoring with 19 points off the bench, but Kemba Walker finished with just 13 points for the night.

The Hornets couldn't keep pace with the Pelicans as Anthony Davis proved too much to handle for them. Davis finished with 36 points, 19 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals.

The Minnesota Timberwolves perspective

Talking about the Wolves, they are coming off a massive victory against the Rockets. The Wolves were down by 19 points in the second quarter but came back strongly in the third, and gave away just 9 points in the fourth.

They won the game by the score of 103-91 with an impressive team performance.

Andrew Wiggins, who hadn't had a lot of good games previously, stood up for the team and scored 16 points with a very important Buzzer Beater from 38 feet to end the second half. Keeping one of the best offensive teams under 100 points in four quarters says a lot about the form of this team right now.

How things might unfold tonight

The Wolves have been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA recently. The Hornets would certainly need to put up something special to beat them.

Kemba Walker was cold in the previous game, and he needs to put up better numbers if his team harbor any hopes of winning this one.

Objectively speaking though, considering the type of form that the Wolves are in defensively as well as offensively, it seems like it will be an easy win for them.

Players to watch out for: Karl-Anthony Towns and Kemba Walker

Prediction: Wolves to beat Hornets by a margin of about 20 points.

