Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 10 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. On Jan. 18, the Cavs defeated the Wolves 124-117.

The Timberwolves (30-23) have climbed to the no. 6 spot in the Western Conference. They're looking to sustain a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers (42-10) have the best record in the Eastern Conference. They won back-to-back games against the Detroit Pistons last Wednesday and the Washington Wizards last Friday.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury report

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Julius Randle (groin) and Donte DiVincenzo (toe) won't be suiting up against the Cavaliers on Monday. Also, Anthony Edwards (hip) and Mike Conley Jr. (finger) are ruled as questionable.

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

Isaac Okoro (shoulder) and Dean Wade (knee) will be sidelined in the game against the Timberwolves. Meanwhile, Sam Merrill has been ruled as day-to-day due to personal reasons; De'Andre Hunter, who is coming over to Cleveland via a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, has also been tagged as day-to-day.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Minnesota Timberwolves

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Rob Dillingham Joe Ingles Nickeil Alexander-Walker Jaylen Clark Jaden McDaniels Terrence Shannon Jr. Josh Minott Naz Reid Leonard Miller Rudy Gobert Luka Garza

Cleveland Cavaliers

Starters 2nd unit Darius Garland Ty Jerome Donovan Mitchell Craig Porter Jr. Max Strus Jaylon Tyson Evan Mobley Emoni Bates Jarrett Allen Tristan Thompson

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Key matchups

Nickeil Alexander-Walker vs. Donovan Mitchell

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is one of the best three-and-D talents on the Timberwolves roster. Standing 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-9.5 wingspan, Alexander-Walker has proven to be a reliable hand in terms of containing perimeter threats. He'll have his hands full with Donovan Mitchell, the five-time All-Star who's averaging a career-high 39.4% from beyond the arc.

Naz Reid vs. Evan Mobley

Both Naz Reid and Evan Mobley represent the evolution of the big man in today's game. Reid, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, is an excellent defender who can cover multiple positions. Mobley, who has been named to his first All-Star team this season, is an agile threat from inside and outside.

Rudy Gobert vs. Jarrett Allen

If the matchup at the power forward position showcases stretch forwards, the duel of centers is a battle between traditional bigs. Four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and former All-Star Jarrett Allen will look to provide excellent rim protection for their respective teams.

