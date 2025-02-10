Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb 10, 2025

The Minnesota Timberwolves will seek revenge against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday after losing 124-117 at home in their previous encounter. The Timberwolves, already missing Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, may also be without Mike Conley (finger) and Anthony Edwards (hip) for the rematch.

The Cavaliers, hosting the game without Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade, will still field All-Stars Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Additionally, Jarrett Allen is available, and the Kenny Atkinson-coached team will be bolstered by the debut of De'Andre Hunter.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland will host the Timberwolves-Cavaliers matchup. Fans can also catch the action by subscribing to NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (+290) vs. Cavaliers (-370)

Odds: Timberwolves (+9.0) vs. Cavaliers (-9.0)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves (o228.5 -110) vs. Cavaliers (u228.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds might change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves shrugged off the absence of Anthony Edwards to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 114-98 on Saturday. They might not get the same result against the Cavaliers, holders of the second-best record in the NBA.

Regardless of whether Edwards plays or not, the Wolves must be solid on defense and control the boards. They might be able to pull off an upset if they can limit Cleveland’s NBA-best offense.

The Cleveland Cavaliers can’t afford any sloppiness, regardless of whether Ant-Man plays. Although they won 134-124 on Friday against the Washington Wizards, it required a strong finish to secure the victory. Turnovers nearly cost them the game, and this issue could be problematic against the Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers predicted starting lineups

Timberwolves

PG: Mike Conley | SG: Anthony Edwards | SF: Jaden McDaniels | PF: Naz Reid | C: Rudy Gobert

Cavaliers

PG: Darius Garland | SG: Donovan Mitchell | SF: Max Strus | PF: Evan Mobley | C: Jarrett Allen

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting tips

Edwards is averaging 45.0 points in his last two games. However, he is dealing with a hip injury that forced him to sit out Saturday’s game against the Blazers.If he does play, he is unlikely to be at 100%.

Cleveland's defense has been particularly tough on opposing starting shooting guards, allowing just 12.1 PPG this season. Therefore, Ant-Man might struggle to surpass his 30.5 (O/U) points prop.

Naz Reid has taken a bigger role on offense following a groin injury to Julius Randle. Reid, who is averaging 19.6 PPG this month, could top his 18.5 (O/U) points prop.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

If Anthony Edwards plays, the Timberwolves have a chance to pull off an upset or to cover the +9.0 spread. If the All-Star guard is out, the Cavaliers could comfortably roll to another victory against the -9.0 spread.

