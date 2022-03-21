Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 21st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22 

The Minnesota Timberwolves will visit the American Airlines Center on Monday to take on the Dallas Mavericks.
The two teams are facing off for the third time this season, having split their first two clashes. The surging Timberwolves, 42-30, are sixth in the West, while the Mavericks, 43-28, are fifth, 1.5 games ahead of the former. The two teams are scheduled to face off again in four days, which could determine their eventual positions in the final standings.
The Timberwolves have won nine of their last 10 games, and there seems to be no stopping them right now. Admittedly, many of these wins have come against bottom-table teams.
However, a few have come against superstar rosters like the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has done an incredible job in the second half of the season, as the Mavericks have the eighth-highest net rating.
The Mavericks, meanwhile, are coming off conseucutive losses. After beating the Golden State Warriors twice, and the Utah Jazz and the Brooklyn Nets once, they endured a tough loss against the Charlotte Hornets. Luka Doncic has forced his way into the MVP conversation, featuring in NBA.com's official power ranking a few days ago.
The Spencer Dinwiddie trade has done wonders for the team. The backup point guard sank game-winners in back-to-back games and is being called the ideal running mate for Doncic.
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable due to a contusion in his right forearm, while Naz Reid is probable to play due to back spasms. Jaden McDaniels is sidelined due to a sprained ankle, while McKinley Wright IV has been sent to the NBA G-League.
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
The Mavericks' only absentees are the ones out due to long-term injuries. Tim Hardaway Jr. underwent surgery on his left foot, while Theo Pinson suffered a fracture in his finger.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds & Spreads - March 21st, 2022
The game is at Dallas' home in Texas, so the Mavericks are favored to win this game. The Mavericks also don't have any major injuries in their roster, while the Timberwolves might not see Karl-Anthony Towns lace u. Both teams score a lot of points but are average in defense.
Odds sourced from BetMGM SB
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips
Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips
- The Timberwolves have won nine of their last 10 games.
- Anthony Edwards is averaging 21.1 points per game this season.
- The Timberwolves average the most points per game (115.5) in the league.
Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips
- The Mavericks at 23-12 at home.
- Luka Doncic is averaging 8.5 assists and 9.2 rebounds per game this season.
- Spencer Dinwiddie is shooting 40.3% from the three-point range since joining the Mavericks.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves have D'Angelo Russell and Patrick Beverley run the backcourt, with Beverley at point.
Anthony Edwards should retain his small forward position while Jarred Vanderbilt plays power forward. If Towns is unavailable, Naz Reid could be the starting center. However, if are both unavailable, Taurean Prince will likely be the four while Vanderbilt shifts to center.
Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks should start Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson in the backcourt, with Spencer Dinwiddie coming off the bench. Dorian Finney-Smith will likely play the power forward position while Reggie Bullock starts as small forward. Dwight Powell should retain his center positon.
- The Timberwolves have the best record since the All-Star break.
- The Mavericks are sixth in the league in defensive rating.
- Luka Doncic has a double-double in 9 of his last 14 games.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Starting 5s
Minnesota Timberwolves
G - Patrick Beverley | G - D'Angelo Russell | F - Anthony Edwards | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | C - Naz Reid.
Dallas Mavericks
G - Luka Doncic | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Reggie Bullock | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | C - Dwight Powell.
Q. Who will win?
Dallas
Minnesota