Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - December 17th, 2020 | NBA Preseason 2020-21

The Minnesota Timberwolves have struggled in the NBA preseason so far, losing both their games against the Memphis Grizzlies. They will be meeting the in-form Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, who were victorious in both their games against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Fixture - Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks - NBA Preseason

Date & Time - December 17th, 8:30 PM ET (December 18th, 7:00 AM IST)

Location - American Airlines Center

Both teams made some exciting moves in the off-season, and fans should expect a blockbuster clash. The Minnesota Timberwolves will be led by the duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell while the Dallas Mavericks will be dependent on Luka Doncic for a win.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks turned out to be the surprise package in the 2019-20 season, and Rick Carlisle's squad wants to continue the good work in the upcoming campaign.

With one of the most potent offenses in the league, the Dallas Mavericks will be looking to make it 3 wins out of 3 games against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Key Player- Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks - Game Six

After winning Rookie of the Year in his debut season for Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic elevated his game to MVP level last year.

The talented youngster will be the team's trump card against the Wolves as they will hope to stage another upset against the Western Conference playoffs hopefuls.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Luka Doncic, Josh Richardson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves had an exciting off-season which saw them add number one pick Anthony Edwards to the roster, alongside veteran point guard Ricky Rubio.

The Wolves have a strong squad going into the 2020/21 season, and head coach Ryan Saunders will be expecting them to get a positive result against the Dallas Mavericks.

Key Player- Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves v Indiana Pacers

Karl-Anthony Towns had a great outing against the Memphis Grizzlies in the Minnesota Timberwolves' last game as he scored 14 points, grabbed 9 boards and dished out 5 assists.

He will be looking to emulate a similar performance against the high-flying Dallas Mavericks, who have a weak paint defense.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Josh Okogie, Jake Layman, Karl-Anthony Towns

Timberwolves vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks have shown their offensive firepower in the first 2 games, winning the fixtures comfortably. On the other hand, the Minnesota Timberwolves have looked unconvincing so far, and it is highly unlikely that they will be able to stage an upset.

Where to watch Timberwolves vs Mavericks

Locally, the fans will be able to catch the game on AT&T Now, Fox Sports Southwest and Fox Sports North. They can also watch the game on NBA League Pass.

