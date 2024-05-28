Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Preview - May 28, 2024 | Game 4, 2024 NBA Playoffs

Game 4 of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks' Western Conference finals series takes place Tuesday. Leading 3-0, Dallas will attempt to sweep Minnesota and advance to its first NBA Finals since 2011.

Despite entering the series as minor underdogs, the Mavericks, spearheaded by superstar guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, have eked out three consecutive single-digit victories. They have consistently outplayed the Timberwolves in crunch time, including during Friday's 109-108 Game 2 road win when Doncic hit a last-second game-winning 3-pointer.

Minnesota had another prime opportunity to secure its first conference finals victory during Sunday's Game 3 matchup, leading 104-102 with just over five minutes remaining. However, as has been the case all series, its late-game offense stagnated, allowing Dallas to secure a 116-107 home win.

The Timberwolves have struggled to overcome rising superstar wing Anthony Edwards' offensive slump and their lack of consistent complementary scorers. Meanwhile, their league-best defense faces question marks entering Game 4.

Their star big men pairing of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns has struggled defensively against the Mavericks' smaller, quicker lineups. So, coach Chris Finch will likely need to make adjustments to avoid an unexpected Round 3 sweep.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Preview, starting lineups, betting tips and prediction

Game 4 of the Timberwolves and Mavericks' west finals series tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. It airs nationally on TNT and truTV and can also be streamed on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (+100) vs Mavericks (-120)

Spread: Timberwolves (+1.5) vs Mavericks (-1.5)

Total (Over/Under): Timberwolves (o210.5) vs Mavericks (u210.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tip-off, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Preview

Through three West finals outings, Doncic and Irving are averaging a whopping 60.4 combined points per game. That includes a 66-point Game 3 performance.

Amid their offensive mastery, debates have started surrounding their placement among the greatest backcourts in NBA history. Meanwhile, several role players have continually stepped up on both ends for Dallas, including P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford and Derrick Jones Jr.

On the flip side, Edwards has struggled to find a rhythm after eliciting comparisons to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan earlier in the postseason. He is averaging 22.0 ppg on just 38.6% shooting through three contests. However, Towns has fared even worse, averaging 15.0 ppg on just 27.8% shooting.

So, Minnesota has been starved for consistent offensive production, especially in late-game scenarios. In his Game 3 postgame interview, Finch noted that the series has primarily been decided in the final three minutes of each game.

"The whole series, we’ve struggled to close games," Finch said. "These three-minute games that we’re playing, we’re losing."

So, Minnesota must find a way to slow down Doncic and Irving while also mustering up enough late-game offense to secure a victory. Some have suggested the team utilize smaller lineups more often, with reserves Naz Reid and Kyle Anderson in Gobert and Towns' place.

Reid has been an offensive bright spot for the Timberwolves in Round 3, ranking second in scoring (17.3 ppg). However, Finch has been reluctant to pull the plug on his traditional starting lineup thus far.

It remains to be seen if Minnesota will switch up its game plan facing elimination on Tuesday.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

Dallas has several key rotation players listed on its injury report ahead of Game 4. That includes Doncic (knee/ankle), who is listed as questionable but expected to play. Stretch big Maxi Kleber (shoulder) is also deemed questionable after being sidelined since May 3.

Additionally, the Mavericks will be without rookie center Dereck Lively II, who has been ruled out after exiting Game 3 with a neck sprain.

Their projected Game 4 starting lineup is as follows:

PG: Luka Doncic SG: Kyrie Irving SF: Derrick Jones Jr. PF: P.J. Washington C: Daniel Gafford

Meanwhile, reserves Josh Green, Jaden Hardy and Dwight Powell should be their top bench contributors with Lively sidelined.

As for the Timberwolves, they are set to have their full playoff rotation available. Their projected Game 4 starting lineup is as follows:

PG: Mike Conley SG: Anthony Edwards SF: Jaden McDaniels PF: Karl-Anthony Towns C: Rudy Gobert

Minnesota will likely continue running its tight three-man bench rotation featuring Reid, Anderson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Editor's note: These are predicted lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players whose status are uncertain.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Betting tips

Doncic has a 30.5 over/under Game 4 points prop. He has scored 32 or more points in the West finals' first three contests. So, the five-time All-Star should do so once again at home on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Edwards has a 26.5 over/under points prop. The two-time All-Star has scored 26 or fewer points in all three West finals outings thus far. He has also done so in five of six postseason games dating back to Round 2 against the Denver Nuggets. So, it makes sense to take the under.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction

The Mavericks have separated themselves as the better offensive team than the Timberwolves while matching their defensive energy over their first three showdowns. With Doncic and Irving firing on all cylinders, they should secure another home victory and advance to the finals.

Dallas and Minnesota should also surpass their over/under points total of 210.5, as they did in their previous three matchups.

