Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | January 7, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks game is part of the nine-match NBA slate scheduled for January 7. This will be the third meeting between these teams this season, with the Timberwolves winning the first two encounters.

The Timberwolves lead the NBA Western Conference with a 25-9 record. They avoided getting into a losing streak after picking up a blowout win over the Houston Rockets, 122-95.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks have won back-to-back games against the Portland Trail Blazers. The wins improved their record to 21-15 and they are sixth in the NBA Western Conference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, January 7. Bally Sports SW-DAL and Bally Sports North will broadcast the game, which starts at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA League Pass subscribers can watch the match through an online livestream.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-140) vs Mavericks (+120)

Spread: Timberwolves -2.5 (-110) vs +2.5 Mavericks (-110)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves (u229.5) vs Mavericks (o229.5)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Preview

The injury list for the Mavericks is extensive. Four players are marked as questionable, and they are Luka Doncic, Markieff Morris, Grant Williams and Richaun Holmes. Dereck Liveley is listed as probable and all the players above will be game-time decisions.

The only players listed as out are Dante Exum (Heel), while Maxi Kleber is expected to be back next week.

For the Timberwolves, Jaylen Clark is not expected to suit up as he needs more than a month more to recover from an Achilles injury.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted lineups

Kyrie Irving was back with the Mavs in their last game against the Trail Blazers and started alongside Jaden Hardy, who filled in for the injured Luka Doncic. Dwight Powell started at center for Derek Livelyy while Derrek Jones Jr. and Jeff Green rounded up the starting five.

With no major injuries to their roster, they are going with their usual starting lineup. Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaden McDaniels form the frontcourt while Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards are the starting guards.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Betting tips

Luka Doncic is expected to play in this game and before missing out on the last matchup with the Trail Blazers, he had a 41-point game. The 33.5 points on the prop should go over, as it has four times in his last five games.

22.5 points is the prop given to Karl-Anthony Towns and he has gone over that mark only once in the last five games. The trend is that he won't go over the mark and it will be risky to take him to go above.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction

Even with the Dallas Mavericks owning the home-court advantage, the Minnesota Timberwolves are favored to win. They should win this game and should cover the spread of 2.5 points. This matchup is expected to be a shootout, so hit the over with the total.