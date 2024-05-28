Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 4 (May 28)

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified May 28, 2024 13:10 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves v Dallas Mavericks - Game Three
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 4 (May 28)

The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday in Dallas. The Mavericks head into the matchup with a commanding 3-0 lead after beating the Timberwolves 116-107 on Sunday.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports

Timberwolves injury report for May 28

Player
StatusInjury
Jaylen Clark
Out (OFS)Achilles
The Timberwolves boast a relatively healthy team, with just Jaylen Clark listed as out for the season on their injury report.

Mavericks injury report for May 28

PlayerStatusInjury
Luka DoncicQuestionable (GTD)Ankle / Knee
Maxi KleberQuestionable (GTD)Shoulder
Dereck Lively IIOutNeck
Olivier-Maxence ProsperOutAnkle
Greg Brown IIIOut (OFS)Personal

Meanwhile, the Mavericks have five players listed on their injury report: Luka Doncic and Max Kleber are listed as questionable, and their involvement in the contest will be a game-time decision. Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are listed as out, while Greg Brown III is out for the season.

Luka Doncic has been dealing with a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness throughout the playoffs. Despite the injury, the Mavericks star has not missed a postseason game and is averaging a playoff career-high 41.9 minutes per game to lead the team's playoff run.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Timberwolves Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for May 28

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGMike Conley
Monte Morris
Jordan McLaughlin
SGAnthony EdwardsNickeil Alexander-Walker
Jordan McLaughlin
SFJaden McDanielsKyle AndersonNickeil Alexander-Walker
PFKarl-Anthony TownsNaz Reid
Kyle Anderson
CRudy GobertNaz Reid
Karl-Anthony Towns

Suns Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for May 28

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGLuka Doncic
Kyrie Irving
Dante Exum
SGKyrie IrvingTim Hardaway Jr.Jaden Hardy
SFDerrick Jones Jr.
Josh GreenTim Hardaway Jr.
PFP. J. Washington
Derrick Jones Jr.
Josh Green
CDaniel GaffordP. J. Washington
Dwight Powell

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Game Preview

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks' victory charge on Sunday for their third-straight win in the series, with 33 points, seven rebounds, five assists, five steals and one block in the game. Kyrie Irving added 33 points for the Mavericks, along with three rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards dropped 26 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals to lead the Timberwolves' losing effort. Down 3-0 in the series, the Timberwolves have a mighty task ahead if they want to advance to the NBA Finals, as no team has overcome that deficit in NBA history.

For this game, the Dallas Mavericks are -1.5 favorites to clinch the victory again on homecourt to reach the NBA Finals.

How to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks?

Game 4 of the Timberwolves-Mavericks Western Conference finals is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT and TruTV and will be available locally on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Southwest. It will also be available for live stream on Sling TV, FuboTV and via the NBA League pass.







