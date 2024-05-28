Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 4 (May 28)

The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday in Dallas. The Mavericks head into the matchup with a commanding 3-0 lead after beating the Timberwolves 116-107 on Sunday.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Timberwolves injury report for May 28

Player

Status Injury Jaylen Clark

Out (OFS) Achilles

Trending

The Timberwolves boast a relatively healthy team, with just Jaylen Clark listed as out for the season on their injury report.

Mavericks injury report for May 28

Player Status Injury Luka Doncic Questionable (GTD) Ankle / Knee Maxi Kleber Questionable (GTD) Shoulder Dereck Lively II Out Neck Olivier-Maxence Prosper Out Ankle Greg Brown III Out (OFS) Personal

Meanwhile, the Mavericks have five players listed on their injury report: Luka Doncic and Max Kleber are listed as questionable, and their involvement in the contest will be a game-time decision. Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are listed as out, while Greg Brown III is out for the season.

Luka Doncic has been dealing with a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness throughout the playoffs. Despite the injury, the Mavericks star has not missed a postseason game and is averaging a playoff career-high 41.9 minutes per game to lead the team's playoff run.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Timberwolves Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for May 28

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Mike Conley

Monte Morris

Jordan McLaughlin

SG Anthony Edwards Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Jordan McLaughlin

SF Jaden McDaniels Kyle Anderson Nickeil Alexander-Walker

PF Karl-Anthony Towns Naz Reid

Kyle Anderson

C Rudy Gobert Naz Reid

Karl-Anthony Towns



Suns Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for May 28

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Luka Doncic

Kyrie Irving

Dante Exum

SG Kyrie Irving Tim Hardaway Jr. Jaden Hardy

SF Derrick Jones Jr.

Josh Green Tim Hardaway Jr.

PF P. J. Washington

Derrick Jones Jr.

Josh Green

C Daniel Gafford P. J. Washington

Dwight Powell



Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Game Preview

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks' victory charge on Sunday for their third-straight win in the series, with 33 points, seven rebounds, five assists, five steals and one block in the game. Kyrie Irving added 33 points for the Mavericks, along with three rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards dropped 26 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals to lead the Timberwolves' losing effort. Down 3-0 in the series, the Timberwolves have a mighty task ahead if they want to advance to the NBA Finals, as no team has overcome that deficit in NBA history.

For this game, the Dallas Mavericks are -1.5 favorites to clinch the victory again on homecourt to reach the NBA Finals.

How to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks?

Game 4 of the Timberwolves-Mavericks Western Conference finals is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT and TruTV and will be available locally on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Southwest. It will also be available for live stream on Sling TV, FuboTV and via the NBA League pass.