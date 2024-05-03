Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets head-to-head this season, previous games stats, last 5 games and more for round 2 of NBA Playoffs 2024

The second round of the 2024 NBA Western Conference playoffs will pit the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Denver Nuggets in a seven-game series. The second and third seeds will face off in the series, which begins on May 6 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Looking at both teams and their matchups in the 2023–24 NBA season, each team is evenly matched, owning two wins each and both taking one victory at the opposing team's home court.

Here are the scores and results of their four-game season series:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On April 10, 2024, the Nuggets beat Timberwolves 116-107 in Denver

On March 28, 2024, the Timberwolves beat Nuggets 111-98 in Denver

On March 19, 2024, the Nuggets beat Timberwolves 115-112 in Minnesota

November 1, 2023 Timberwolves beat Nuggets 110-89 in Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets stats and top performers

The Timberwolves impressed the basketball world by sweeping the Phoenix Suns in the first round. They were led by rising star Anthony Edwards who got help from Karl-Anthony Towns and center Rudy Gobert.

Top Timberwolves performers against the Nuggets this season:

Player GP PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG Anthony Edwards 4 26.0 4.0 4.5 1.8 0.0 2.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 1 21.0 8.0 4.0 2.0 0.0 1.0

The Denver Nuggets defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Looking at the season stats, Nikola Jokic usually averages nearly double-digit assists but against the T-Wolves, he just did 4.3 in the four matchups they had in the regular season.

On the other hand, Jamal Murray has been playing more of the point guard role against Minnesota and his performance in the past series vs the Lakers makes him a dangerous opponent with his clutch performances.

Top Nuggets performers against Timberwolves this season:

Player GP PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG Nikola Jokic 4 33.3 11.8 4.3 1.3 0.3 3.5 Jamal Murray 3 17.3 4.6 7.6 1.0 0.3 3.0

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets: Last 5 Game Results

Timberwolves Last 5 Games

The Phoenix Suns were the opponents of the Minnesota Timberwolves for the past five games, including the last match of the 2023–24 season. Outside of losing the first of the last five matches, the T-Wolves dominated, winning by an average margin of 17.5 points.

Nuggets: Last 5 Games

The last five games of the Denver Nuggets were all against the Los Angeles Lakers and they have only lost once in Game 4. Other than that, outside of Game 2 and 5, the Nuggets won over the Lakers by double digits.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets?

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets best-of-seven series will be covered on television on TNT starting on May 4 for Game 1. An NBA League Pass membership will provide access to an online live broadcast of the contests. SiriusXM owns radio broadcast rights.