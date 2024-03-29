Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report for March 29 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Denver Nuggets on Friday at the Ball Arena in Denver, with tipoff at 9 p.m. EDT. This will be the third matchup of their season series, which is tied 1-1, and is included in the NBA's 12-game lineup.

The Timberwolves have consistently held a prominent position in the Western Conference standings throughout the season. Despite anticipation of a potential decline, they have defied expectations thus far. They enter this game on a three-game win streak and boast wins in six of their past seven matchups.

They currently trail the Nuggets by just half a game in the standings. Securing a victory in this particular matchup on the road would be pivotal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the reigning champions have reclaimed their position at the summit of the Western Conference standings. Fluctuations have marked Denver this season, yet their recent surge with eight victories in their past 10 games indicates they are hitting their peak form at a crucial juncture.

Their impressive home record of 29-7 is undoubtedly boosting their confidence, as is their dominance in this series over the past few seasons, notably from last year's playoffs.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets injury report

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report for March 29

The Wolves have listed four players on their injury report: Anthony Edwards (back) and Rudy Gobert (rib) are questionable, while Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Jaylen Clark (Achilles) are out.

Player Status Injury Anthony Edwards questionable back Rudy Gobert questionable rib Karl-Anthony Towns out knee Jaylen Clark out Achilles

What happened to Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert?

Edwards has recently appeared on the injury report due to a finger ailment, but the addition of back spasms is a new development.

Throughout the season, he has consistently played through questionable designations, showcasing his resilience, notably speaking against load management as well.

However, if he is unable to play against the reigning champion Nuggets on Friday, it suggests that his back issues are indeed significant.

After a fall during the clash against the LA Clippers on March 12, Rudy Gobert seemed to have avoided any major issues. However, he experienced residual discomfort that persisted after the game.

Speaking to reporters, he reassured them that no bones were fractured. However, he disclosed experiencing sensations of dislocation in his chest region following the fall, which led to difficulties in both breathing and movement when he retreated to the locker room.

Despite this, he has been able to participate in the past three games after being cleared to play at game-time.

Denver Nuggets injury report for March 29

The Nuggets have listed four players on their injury report: Nikola Jokic (back, hip) is probable, while Jamal Murray (knee) is questionable.

Zeke Nnaji (adductor) and Vlatko Cancar (knee) are out.

Player Status Injury Nikola Jokic probable back, hip Jamal Murray questionable knee Zeke Nnaji out adductor Vlatko Cancar out knee