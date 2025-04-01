Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 1 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves will have an opportunity to complete the season sweep of the Denver Nuggets for the first time since the 2002-03 season and pick up an important late-season win on the road. However, they know there is little room for error as the race for playoff seeding intensifies.

The Wolves took the first two home matchups, 119-116 and 133-104, before winning 115-95 on the road behind a dominant Anthony Edwards, who led the team in points across those three games, averaging 30.67 ppg. Edwards has been the difference-maker for the Wolves, and he may have to do it again on Tuesday.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET at the Ball Arena and will be broadcast live on TNT and MAX.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 1

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

The Timberwolves go into the game with a clean bill of health, barring Terrence Shannon Jr.’s absence. The rookie remains sidelined with a groin issue.

Coach Chris Finch will look to keep the same starters who triumphed over the Detroit Pistons in a 123-104 win: Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards.

Point Guard Mike Conley Rob Dillingham Bones Hyland Shooting Guard Anthony Edwards Nickeil Walker-Alexander Terrence Shannon Jr. Small Forward Julius Randle Donte DiVincenzo Jaylen Clark Power Forward Jaden McDaniels Joe Ingles Leonard Miller Center Rudy Gobert Luka Garza Naz Reid

Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Michael Malone continues to contend with the ongoing injury crisis, with multiple players facing late fitness tests.

As expected, Nikola Jokic continues to be on the injury report with an ankle injury, along with Jamal Murray (hamstring), Christian Braun (foot) and Aaron Gordon (illness).

Murray missed the team’s latest 129-93 blowout win and is listed as questionable, along with Gordon. Braun is listed as probable. The likes of DaRon Holmes II (Achilles) and Julian Strawther (knee) continue to remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

Barring any late changes, Malone will name an unchanged lineup featuring Aaron Gordon, Peyton Watson, Michael Porter Jr., Nikola Jokic and Christian Braun.

Point Guard Aaron Gordaon* Russell Westbrook Jamal Murray* Shooting Guard Christian Braun* Jalen Pickett Small Forward Michael Porter Jr. Hunter Tyson Spencer Jones Power Forward Peyton Watson Aaron Gordon Zeke Nnaji Center Nikola Jokic* Vlatko Cancar DeAndre Jordan

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets preview

March turned out to be a crucial month for Chris Finch’s men, as they won 11 of their 16 games, including an eight-game unbeaten run. But they are sandwiched between the sixth-seed Golden State Warriors and the eighth-seed LA Clippers with a 43-32 record and control their destiny for an automatic playoff spot.

A chance to push for another Western Conference Finals run is something the Timberwolves will want. However, with the competition in the West at an all-time high this year, all they can do is keep winning and hope for a slip-up or two from the two teams.

On the other hand, the Nuggets had a polarizing March, finishing with an underwhelming 8-7 record, including some defeats to the league’s bottom teams. But they seem to quickly steer things in the right direction, as shown by their 127-117 win over the Milwaukee Bucks followed by a 129-93 win over the Utah Jazz.

Nikola Jokic is still carrying the torch on both ends of the court, leading the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals with averages of 29.2 ppg, 12.8 rpg, 10.2 apg and 1.8 spg, respectively.

The Nuggets are also in a tight battle with the LA Lakers for the second and third seeds. They currently hold the third seed with a 47-28 record, one game ahead of the Lakers.

