Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Betting Tips | Apr. 1, 2025

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets matchup is one of seven games scheduled for Tuesday (Apr. 1). The Timberwolves are seventh in the Western Conference, while the Nuggets are four places above them in third.

They have met 148 times in the regular season, with the Nuggets holding an 89-59 advantage. This will be their fourth matchup of the season, with the Timberwolves holding a 3-0 advantage. Their last encounter was on Mar. 12, when the Timberwolves won 115-95 away at Ball Arena in Denver.

The Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards recorded 29 points, four rebounds and six assists. The Nuggets' Nikola Jokic added 34 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets game details and odds

The game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ball Arena. Fans can watch it on TV via TNT and MAX. It can also be streamed via NBA League Pass, Max and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (+130) vs. Nuggets (-155)

Spread: Timberwolves (+3.0) vs. Nuggets (-3.0)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves -110 (o231.0) vs. Nuggets -110 (u231.0)

Minnesota (43-32) enters the matchup on a two-game winning streak, having won consecutive games for the first time since Mar. 16. Its last game was the 123-104 home win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Julius Randle recorded 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Anthony Edwards added 25 points, six rebounds and four assists..

The Nuggets (47-28) come into this game on the back of a two-game winning run. They seem to have found a bit of consistency since losing 129-119 at home to the Chicago Bulls on Mar. 24. Their last game was the 129-93 win over the Utah Jazz at home on Mar. 28. Nikola Jokic recorded 27 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets betting props

Anthony Edwards' point total is set at 27, which is close to his season average of 27.2 points. However, he has averaged 26.9 points in his last 10 games, so the safe bet here is the under.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic's point total is 25.3, which is below his season average of 29.3 points. He has averaged 30.0 points in his last 10 games, so the safe bet is to take the over.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets prediction

The Denver Nuggets are the oddsmakers' favorites against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Based on the moneyline odds, they are projected to win at 56.52%, while the Timberwolves have a projected win probability of 43.48%.

