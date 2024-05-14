Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Preview - May 14, 2024 | Game 5, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets matchup is one of the two 2024 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be the fifth game of their best-of-seven series, with the series tied 2-2. The Nuggets won Game 4 115-107 on Sunday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Game 5 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for May 14.

The Nuggets hold a 89-56 all-time advantage in the regular season, while their playoff record is tied at 7-7. Denver won Game 4 on the road behind Nikola Jokic’s 35 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 44 points.

Game 5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Western Conference second-round series is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14, at Ball Arena. The game begins at 10:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on TNT. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (+155) vs. Nuggets (-185)

Spread: Timberwolves (+4) vs. Nuggets (-4)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves -110 (o206) vs. Nuggets -110 (u206)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets preview

The Timberwolves must be fuming at themselves for losing two games at home after winning the first two matchups of the series in Denver. Anthony Edwards did his thing in Game 4 but found very little help from others. If Minnesota is to regain advantage in this series, the players around Ant-Man need to step up, especially Karl-Anthony Towns.

After being down 2-0 in the ongoing series, Nikola Jokic won his third regular-season MVP and casually led Denver to two wins on the road. The Nuggets now need to ensure that they take care of home court. With Aaron Gordon playing selflessly and Jamal Murray starting to find his stride, things are looking up for Denver.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Timberwolves continue to be without Jaylen Clark (Achilles). With an otherwise healthy roster, Minnesota coach Chris Finch should start:

PG: Mike Conley SG: Anthony Edwards SF: Jaden McDaniels PF: Karl-Anthony Towns C: Rudy Gobert

The Timberwolves’ key substitutes should be Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Naz Reid and Kyle Anderson.

The Nuggets will be without Vlatko Cancar (knee) and Collin Gillespie (knee). While Jamal Murray is questionable with a left calf strain, he should play. Denver coach Mike Malone should start:

PG: Jamal Murray SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF: Michael Porter Jr. PF: Aaron Gordon C: Nikola Jokic

Denver’s key substitutes should be Christian Braun, Justin Holiday and Reggie Jackson.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets betting tips

Anthony Edwards has an over/under of 30.5 points. Fresh off dropping 44 points, Edwards should be able to score 30.5 points or more on Tuesday.

Nikola Jokic has an over/under of 29.5 points. Jokic was key to Denver’s two wins on the road and Jokic is expected to come out strong in Game 5 and score over 29.5 points.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets prediction

The Nuggets are favored to win this game at home and take a 3-2 lead. While none of the teams have won at home so far this series, that is likely to change Tuesday. Denver seems to have figured out the Minnesota problem and should cover the spread for a win. This should be a fairly high-scoring game with the team total going past 206 points.