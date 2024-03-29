Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 29, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets is one of the premier matchups on the loaded Friday slate. It brings together two of the top contenders in the league for a battle for the top spot in the Western Conference. The Nuggets are 0.5 games ahead of the Timberwolves and OKC Thunder as things stand before Friday’s games.

The Nuggets are 8-2 in their last ten and dropped their previous outing to the Phoenix Suns. The Timberwolves have won three in a row.

The two teams have split their games this season and have two more fixtures left, including Friday. On March 19, the Nuggets won 115-112 on the road. The Timberwolves won the first encounter at home, 110-89, in November. Let's look at how to bet on this fascinating clash.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups, Odds and Betting Tips

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets game will tip off at 9 pm ET from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The game will air on Bally Sports North in the Minnesota market and on the Altitude network in the Colorado area. Let’s take a look at the odds at the time of writing from DraftKings.

Moneyline: Minnesota Timberwolves (+225) vs Denver Nuggets (-278)

Spread: Nuggets -6.5

Total (O/U): 212

Editor’s Note: Odds could shift as game time approaches.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Game Preview

This one could be decided in the paint as both teams get a lot of scoring and contributions from their big men. The Nuggets lead the league in the points in the paint with 53.4 points per game. Nikola Jokic is the main reason for that with 16.5 ppg in the paint.

The Nuggets will face a tough test against the highest-rated defense in the league. The Wolves lead the league in defense, only allowing 106.3 points per game. They hold opponents to 44.7% shooting.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups, Rotations and Subs

The Timberwolves will be without Karl Anthony-Towns once again. Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards are listed as questionable but are expected to play. Keep an eye on their status, if they do play here is the expected Minnesota starting lineup.

PG - Mike Conley SG - Anthony Edwards SF - Jaden McDaniels PF - Naz Reid C - Rudy Gobert

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kyle Anderson will be two of the bench rotation players who will come on to keep the defensive effort up with the second unit.

The Nuggets are likely to be without Jamal Murray. He is listed as out with a knee injury. Nikola Jokic is probable. Zeke Nnaji is also out. Here is the projected lineup without Murray.

PG - Reggie Jackson SG - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF - Michael Porter Jr. PF - Aaron Gordon C - Nikola Jokic

Denver will also bring Christian Braun and Justin Holiday as the first players off the bench while Jackson will likely get the start in place of Murray.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

Rudy Gobert is a rebounding machine. His rebounds prop is set at 12.5. He averages 12.9 rebounds per game. However, he is grabbing 14.6 rpg this month so take the over.

Nikola Jokic is a stat-stuffing machine. He will likely get even more volume with Murray out. Jokic will likely go into playmaking mode without his point guard. He also will likely have open passers as he draws attention from the Minnesota towering frontcourt. His over 8.5 assists may be a good bet.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Game Prediction

The Nuggets will miss Murray. However, they are 29-7 at home. They also have not lost back-to-back games since February 14. The Nuggets should win a close one as Jokic dominates as a passer.