Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 10 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs the Denver Nuggets game is the fourth and final matchup for both teams this season. During their third head-to-head meeting, Minnesota got the better of the Nuggets with an impressive 111-98 victory, giving them a 2-1 regular season series advantage. In a tight race for the number one seed, this is another crucial game for both ball clubs.

In their last game against one another, Minnesota was led by Anthony Edwards' 25 point-performance (8-of-19 shooting), five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Additionally, Mike Conley came up huge for the team when he dropped 23 points (8-of-12 shooting, including 5-of-6 from 3-point range) and eight assists.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets were led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who posted 32 points (11-of-24 shooting), 10 rebounds and five assists. However, the team was limited to 39.8% shooting, including 28.6% from 3-point range, while Minnesota shot 51.4%.

As of now, Minnesota is in first place (55-24 record) and the Denver Nuggets are in second place (55-24 record) in the Western Conference standings.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Injury Reports

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report for April 10

The team's injury report listed Karl-Anthony Towns (left knee meniscus tear) and Jaylen Clark (right Achilles tendon rupture rehab) are out for tonight's game.

Denver Nuggets injury report for April 10

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets' injury report listed Aaron Gordon (foot) as day-to-day and will be a game-time decision for this matchup. Vlatko Cancar (knee), on the other hand, is out for this game.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 10

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard Mike Conley Monte Morris Jordan McLaughlin Shooting Guard Anthony Edwards Jordan McLaughlin Nickeil Alexander-Walker Small Forward Jaden McDaniels Nickeil Alexander-Walker Kyle Anderson Power Forward Naz Reid Kyle Anderson T.J. Warren Center Rudy Gobert Naz Reid Luka Garza

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard Jamal Murray Reggie Jackson Christian Braun Shooting Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Christian Braun Justin Holiday Small Forward Michael Porter Jr. Justin Holiday Julian Strawther Power Forward Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Michael Porter Jr. Center Nikola Jokic Zeke Nnaji DeAndre Jordan

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets key matchups

Looking ahead to this eagerly anticipated Western Conference game, a must-watch matchup will be the one between Rudy Gobert and Nikola Jokic. The Timberwolves center is leading the race to win his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award.

He can put another signature defensive moment this season by limiting the efforts of the Nuggets big man, considering how difficult it is to slow him down. Meanwhile, Jokic can add another strong performance to his MVP case by leading his team to a hard-earned victory. As of now, Jokic is leading the race with the best odds to win his third NBA MVP award.

Additionally, NBA fans should look forward to the head-to-head matchup between Anthony Edwards and Jamal Murray. Considered to be two of the most prominent scorers in the league, fans can expect some display of exhilarating scoring between these two offensive-minded stars.

Looking over the NBA landscape, Minnesota ranks 16th offensively (114.7 rating) and first defensively (107.9 rating). The Nuggets, on the other hand, are seventh offensively (117.6 rating) and eighth defensively (112.2 rating).