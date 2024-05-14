Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Top 10 player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5 (May 14)

The defending champions Denver Nuggets will host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Ball Arena in Game 5 of the ongoing Western Conference Semifinals series. With the series evenly poised at 2-2, Jokic and company are favored -4.5 to move ahead in the series, with the Over/Under at 205.5.

Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are both due big nights as we look at the 10 best player props to bet on for the matchup.

Top players props in Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets (2024 NBA Playoffs Game 4)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

No. 10: Karl-Anthony Towns Points: Over 18.5

KAT has not been at his best in the last two games but has still managed 27 points in total. He is expected to bounce back after producing 20 and 27 in games one and two.

No. 9: Anthony Edwards Assists: Over 5.5

The Timberwolves have recognized that Anthony Edwards holds the key to their offense against the Nuggets. ANT can be expected to be amongst the dimes and produce more than the 5 he has managed in the last two games.

No. 8: Aaron Gordon Points + Rebounds + Assists: Over 24.5

Aaron Gordon’s uptick in form has been one of the chief reasons the Nuggets have managed to fight back in the series. He is favored to be among the points once again and the total bet appears to be more than achievable.

No. 7: Nikola Jokic Points: Over 29.5

Nikola Jokic is again expected to be the thorn in the Timberwolves’ flesh and is fresh off his 35-point display. He can be expected to continue his points spree in the game on Tuesday.

No. 6: Nikola Jokic Rebounds: Over 12.5

Jokic finished with just 7 boards in the last game. However, he has 16 and 14 in games 2 and 3 and is likely to continue racking up the numbers come Game 5.

No. 5: Nikola Jokic Assists: Over 8.5

Another category that has seen the threshold go down as a result of his 7 assists in game 4. Jokic will be orchestrating the Nuggets’ offense in the home arena and can be expected to have an elite night regardless of how it turns out for his team.

No. 4 Nikola Jokic 3-Pointers: Under 1.5

One reason why betting on this category makes sense is that Jokic only managed more than 1 three-pointer in game 1, and finished with none in game 2. Additionally, the +160 potential earnings also means that this might be a punt worth taking.

No. 3: Michael Porter Jr. Points: Over 15.5

Michael Porter Jr. is another Nuggets star expected to perform well in front of the home crowd. He has scored more than 20 points twice in the series already and will be looking to get over a disastrous game 4 in the coming matchup.

No. 2: Michael Porter Jr. Rebounds: Over 5.5

Porter Jr. has not been at his best when it comes to boards in this series thus far. However, he has averaged 7 per game in the Regular Season and will be expected to put up improved numbers in front of the home crowd.

No. 1: Anthony Edwards Points: Over 29.5

Expected to be the second biggest star on the night, Edwards is fresh off a 44-point performance and will be hungry for a win in game 5. He has been the Timberwolves’ primary scorer and is backed to produce another huge night.

The series might end up being decided by the 22-year-old, and how well he can be guarded by the Nuggets in the remaining games.